QUINCY — A proposed school policy change clears the way for Illinois students to satisfy high school course or graduation requirements by completing a registered apprenticeship program.
The Quincy Public Schools Policy Committee endorsed the change, highlighted Tuesday in a review of the latest Policy Reference Education Subscription Service recommendations.
The change, which still needs School Board approval, won’t have any immediate impact at Quincy High School.
“We do not offer apprenticeships right now, but we want to,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’re moving in that direction.”
Future plans to tie together apprenticeships with the competency-based education program already in place at QHS “will be another opportunity for our students to follow a passion area, but there’s nothing scheduled right now,” Webb said. “This is a future concept.”
Seeking School Board approval now for the policy change helps lay the groundwork for the future program.
Students in grades 9 to 12, who are at least 16 years old, may satisfy course or graduation requirements by successfully completing a registered apprenticeship program if, in part, the student has the opportunity to earn post-secondary credit toward a certificate or degree and if the students parent/guardian request and approves the substitution, which also must be approved by the building principal.
A registered apprenticeship program, according to PRESS, is an industry-based occupational training program of study with standards reviewed and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor that meets characteristics set forth in state law and Illinois State Board of Education rules.
School Board member and committee chairman Sheldon Bailey asked how a registered apprenticeship program differs from work programs already available to students.
Students already earn credit for work-study programs, but with an apprenticeship program, “they’re working on a true skill,” Webb said, potentially in partnership with skilled trade unions.
“There’s always talk there’s going to be a need not just now, but five years from now, 10 years from now (for) skilled labor,” School Board member Jim Whitfield said.
“There’s already a shortage,” Webb said.
Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center Director Evie Morrison already is working with local industry to determine how programs need to meet community needs for more welders, machinists, truck drivers and diesel mechanics.
“We’re working on those areas,” Webb said.
Also Tuesday, the committee reviewed minor updates recommended by PRESS, primarily to footnotes or legal references, to more than a dozen other policies which will head to the School Board for final approval.