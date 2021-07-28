QUINCY — Online registration is open for Quincy Public Schools.
Returning students and families can update contact information, pay registration and lunch fees and sign up for email alerts by clicking on “student/family access” at qps.org.
Families needing help with online registration can access in-person support at scheduled times over the next two weeks at QPS buildings including:
• Early Childhood and Family Center — 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2 and Tuesday, Aug. 3 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
• Quincy Junior High School — 7 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
• K-5 Elementary Schools — 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
• Quincy High School — 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
• The Academy (Academic Behavior and Community Academy/Adams County Regional Safe Schools) — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Families new to QPS should contact their child’s school for more information on how to register.