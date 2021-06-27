QUINCY — A pilot project planned for the 2021-22 year in Quincy Public Schools hopes to boost connections with district families.
“We’re really looking at trying to build that bridge between school and home. We’re trying to build that family engagement across our district,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
“Sometimes there are families who don’t feel connected to QPS. Sometimes communication breaks down,” she said. “We want to try to remedy that for families feeling that way, building that bridge or mending that bridge if it’s broken in some way.”
The family engagement pilot project calls for adding a grant-funded full-time position to fill a variety of roles in the district plus two stipend positions targeting mentorship and data collection.
“The person will wear a lot of hats. We’re looking to start a mentor program for our students of color. A big part is connecting families to the school system,” Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke said.
“We want to get families into buildings, truly create a partnership between home and school,” he said. “It’s difficult, but we also know how powerful it can be.”
Family engagement remains highest with the district’s youngest students at the early elementary level, but drops off as students move to upper elementary and into middle school.
“We do a lot of work with kids on that transition. There’s more we can do working on the transition with parents going from one school to another,” Dinkheller said. “We want communications not to have a breakdown along the way.”
A lack of connection can lead to problems with student attendance, how well students do in school and whether they graduate on time.
“It’s an area we feel is a shortfall,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
Plans for the pilot project grew, in part, out of concerns with an achievement gap for some groups of QPS students and the graduation rate for Black students. Funding comes, in part, through the Quincy Public Schools Foundation and the district’s federal title grant.
While the new position will work with all families, Steinke said it will target Black families and families that qualify for free and reduced lunch. “We’ve got kids not reaping all the benefits we can offer,” he said. “We need to fix that.”
The pilot project can leverage resources already in place in QPS.
School support family liaison positions added with the transition to the K-5 elementary buildings proved valuable, Dinkheller said, but can be limited in working with families while working with students during the school day.
“When a family has students in multiple schools, support can be disjointed,” Dinkheller said. “This becomes that family engagement person who works for the whole family.”
Operating as a pilot project gives the district an opportunity “to check in before we look to increase the program” and to tweak existing programs, Dinkheller said.
“We’ll see how it goes. We’ll see if a person in that type of position can make a difference working with the superintendent, with the principals, with those family liaisons,” Webb said. “We’re hoping if we can engage the families with everybody we need to we can show some success.”