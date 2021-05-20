QUINCY — When a mom looking to transfer her sons to Quincy Junior High School wanted to know more about plans for next year, Superintendent Roy Webb was quick to make one thing clear.
“Things can change,” Webb said at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting. “We’re not locking everything in right now.”
As of now, though, plans call for K-8 students to attend in-person daily, just like this school year, with a “more traditional environment” at QJHS.
“Kids will be traveling class to class still in teams,” Webb said. “It’ll be a lot more back to normal.”
Webb hopes state officials leave how the new school year looks up to the School Board.
“We hope they do like they did this year where they gave the board the option of in-person or remote. They made the decision,” Webb said. “We hope to do that even more to start next school year.”
But whether students will need to wear masks hasn’t been determined.
Mask requirements have loosened across the state, but still are required in schools. Webb said that could change during the summer if COVID-19 numbers continue to improve and as more vaccines are distributed.
Also Wednesday, board members accepted a bid from Macomb-based Laverdiere Construction to reconstruct the parking area serving both the board office and Quincy Junior High School.
Board members considered two options to improve the current lot which has 95 marked parking stalls, a gravel area used for additional parking and a grassy area.
Laverdiere, the lowest of two bidders, bid $641,265 on the initial plan to realign the existing parking, for a total of 90 stalls with four handicapped-accessible stalls, with the same entrances and $699,650 on an alternate plan.
The second plan paves the gravel and green space, creating a total of 138 parking spots with six handicapped accessibility, and also adds an exit onto Jersey to help ease congestion tied to parents dropping of and picking up students at the junior high.
“It’s a project that needs to be done,” board member Richard McNay said.
With the number of events held at the junior high, “there’s all sorts of additional parking needs in this area,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
Health life safety funds will cover the cost of replacing what already existed, or the initial plan bid, with the operations and maintenance fund covering the rest.
The project should be substantially complete by Sept. 10.
In other action, board members:
• Set a June 23 hearing on the amended 2020-21 budgets for the school district, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center, West Central Region (WCR) and Special Education Association.
The amended district budget shows no major changes, but a lot of changes that were “net neutral” to the spending plan. Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said some additional fine-tuning to the budget is possible prior to the hearing, which is set just prior to the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
• Accepted the escalating fuel bid for 2021-22 from Energy Petroleum Company. The company, the school district’s current vendor, was the sole bidder.
• Named board member Carol Nichols as the district’s Illinois Association of School Boards resolution delegate.