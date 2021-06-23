QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools plans to take a “tactical pause” before finalizing its plans for the 2021-22 school year.
While grants are being written and budgets are completed, “we’ll listen to the debate taking place in our community, state and country,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’ll put our plan together and communicate it in middle to end July.”
QPS already has made some decisions for the coming year.
“We’re going to be every day. We’re going to be in person,” Webb said, but “we haven’t made a decision on some things.”
Parts of the plan will be set by guidelines set by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“There are certain mandates and requirements. They don’t say it’s optional,” Webb said at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting.
Webb has reached to State Sen. Jil Tracy and State Rep. Randy Frese with concerns about the way the language is written for some COVID-related guidelines. “We’re asking for some local control on some of those decision,” he said.
With COVID-19 vaccines not available for those under age 12, the district “probably will still see some quarantining of students” and “some safety control measures,” Webb said.
“We know masks are a big thing. We’re on a wait and see mode,” Webb said. “We’re listening to everybody. The board is listening to everybody. We want to be safe. We also want to have an element of common sense.”
Key will be building on the success of the 2020-21 school year which never saw an outbreak of the virus — or caused an outbreak in the community.
“The schools were safe. We want to carry that into next year, too,” Webb said. “We don’t want to be a cause for concern. We want to be a great partner for our community.”