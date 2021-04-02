QUINCY — The in-person learning of the school year will continue into summertime for Quincy Public Schools students.
QPS plans to offer a traditional summer school program again this year, slated for June 7 to 30, after a virtual version in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We will be on campus in person for pre-K to 12 summer school options,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said.
Pre-kindergarten classes will be offered at the Early Childhood and Family Center. Denman Elementary School will host K-5 summer school, while junior high and high school classes will meet at Quincy High School.
Summer school coordinators “have a very good understanding how we functioned in 2019 and 2020 summer school and how we’re developing 2021 summer school to pull out the best parts of both,” Dinkheller said. “That being said, we are not going to be offering virtual, but there will still be technology utilized within our in-person summer school.”
As planning continues for summer school, work also is underway to identify students who could benefit from the program.
Dinkheller anticipates summer school enrollment numbers to be similar, or perhaps slightly above, past years.
“Every year we have kids, regardless of what happens with a pandemic or no pandemic, that something is not connecting and need extra time,” Dinkheller said.
“There are students who every year we know we need to help provide more individualized support to help them be on the right track to start a new school year,” she said. But with in-person learning in place all year, “we’ve been monitoring student progress. We are seeing student growth, seeing students achieve and being right where they should be.”