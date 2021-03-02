QUINCY — Relationships built over time will be a key as the Quincy School Board and Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel open talks toward a new contract.
“There’s a lot of respect there, very good communication, and so I would say it’s probably a little bit different going into this negotiation than some in the past — and it’s in a good way,” School Board President Sayeed Ali said.
Ali pointed to the relationships the School Board has with administration and team members and that the employees have with Superintendent Roy Webb, administration and even the board.
“We seem to be moving more as one unit over the past few years,” Ali said. “That’s been critical for us.”
With the current four-year contract set to end June 30, the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel filed an intent to bargain, which Webb received on Feb. 23.
Webb sees the process beginning in a positive mindset.
“We’ve built a strong relationship with the union over the last few years,” Webb said. “We’re going to work as a team to get a fair contract, something beneficial for our staff members that’s still within our means and resources.”
Both sides want to see talks begin soon after spring break, scheduled for March 29 through April 5.
“QF has been collaborating with the board all year on negotiating COVID issues,” QF teacher subgroup president Brandi Many said. “It will be a seamless transition to continue this work.”
Ali and Shelley Arns will represent the School Board in the talks, while Many and teacher subgroup vice president Corey Loos will represent the teachers, one of seven subgroups covered by QF along with paraprofessionals, custodians, food service employees, transportation employees, secretaries and security.
“Our plan is to have everybody available on our side, but when we actually meet to try to have a smaller group where a few of us — Shelley, myself, Roy, a few of them on their side — sit around the table and talk about the issues that we have to address,” Ali said.
If help is needed to answer a question or clarify an issue with another team member on either roster, “we call them in,” Ali said.
“As this relationship has grown, we have the opportunity of going into negotiations with this approach, instead of 12 people on one side, 12 people on the other side all in the room and kind of going line-by-line through the contract, which is a great thing for everyone — the union side, for us, for the parents and everybody who pays attention to these negotiations.”
Neither side shared specifics of what they might be seeking in terms of contract provisions or length.
District finances remain a variable moving forward, with five-year projections in December showing the district continuing to post growing shortfalls in its three key operating funds but with help expected from an anticipated $6.8 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund in response to COVID-19.
QF leadership also meets periodically with QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker to review the district budget and its financial picture.
“Maybe the situation isn’t as dire as it was a couple of months ago when looking at where we’d be next year or even this year with our budget, but that will make it difficult to go too far out into the future because as an organization we honestly don’t really know what we’re really going to be able to afford 48 months down the road or even three years down the road,” Ali said.
While finances may be a variable, Ali has been a constant in contract talks. Ali said this will be his fourth time to lead negotiations for the school district, and fifth time participating in talks.
“It is one of those things where the more you do something the more comfortable you are,” he said. “You learn more each time you sit across the table. you learn about your team members and what their thoughts are, what their needs are.”
The last round of talks quickly yielded a two-year contract extension if voters approved a March 17, 2020, referendum for a 53-cent increase in the school district’s education fund.
The extension provided significant raises to QPS staff in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years — with salary details varying by subgroup covered under the contract — and prepared the district to meet the state-mandated $40,000 minimum teacher salary by the 2023-24 school year and $15 minimum wage by Jan. 1, 2025.
The referendum’s failure voided the conditional extension but still could provide some starting points for the new talks.
“So many things have changed since 13 month ago until now, so I don’t think it’s as easy as ‘oh remember what we were doing over here, let’s just do that,’” Ali said. “But I think we’ll pick up where we left off last year as far as working with each other and trying to find the best solutions for our students and the community and trying to make everybody happy.”
Talks will begin as school districts across the country still grapple with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ali, Webb and other QPS officials have high praise for staff members and their work during what’s been a most challenging school year.
“If you think about where we’re at right now and our students having the option of being in school, to communicate with other kids and get in-person education offered, then you look at a lot of other districts here in the state and across the county, the majority of other districts are struggling with things we are not right now,” Ali said.
“That comes down to sure leadership on Roy’s side, but then on the implementation part, you need over 1,000 people to buy into it and to say ‘yes this is what we’re planning on doing. It’s the best thing for our students.’ Not all communities around the country have that,” he said. “The gratitude and appreciation the whole community should have for our whole staff, not just teachers, should be off the charts.”