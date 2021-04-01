QUINCY — Remote learners in Quincy Public Schools have until April 16 to meet physical and immunization requirements or face being excluded from classes.
Students typically have until Oct. 15 of each school year to meet health requirements, but “this year, a couple of days before Oct. 15, the state decided to say remote learners did not have to meet the requirements until they come back in person or come back on school grounds for some reason,” QPS Nursing Director Brandy Kirby said.
But with the state requiring in-person testing for students, “now they need their requirements,” Kirby said.
If students don’t meet the deadline, “we can actually take them off of remote learning,” Kirby said. “That was our plan in October.”
Physicals are required for students entering preschool, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. Immunizations are required for preschool, kindergarten, sixth grade and 12th grade.
Kirby also reminds families that dental examination forms are due May 15.
Dental exams are required for students entering preschool, kindergarten, second grade, sixth grade and ninth grade.
Looking toward next school year, “we are planning on still having Oct. 15 as the exclusion date” for meeting physical and immunization requirements, Kirby said.
More information about student health requirements and required forms is available online at qps.org. Click on “departments,” then “nursing department.”