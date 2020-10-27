QUINCY — Students missing just three or more days of school each month can fall behind one to two years academically.
By sixth grade, chronic absenteeism proves a leading predictor that a student will drop out of high school and face long-term negative effects for themselves, their family and their community.
Helping to counter those statistics — and keep kids in classrooms — is the Quincy Public Schools Community Health Workers Assistance Program.
But the program needs more financial support from the community to continue to thrive.
In addition to a $50,000 grant for the program’s third year, the Tracy Family Foundation offered a $25,000 matching grant.
“Whatever we can raise, dollar for dollar up to $25,000, before the end of the year they would match,” said School Board Vice President Mike Troup, who serves on the Community Based Health Care Committee. “We’re raising the money. We’re still working. We’re making progress.”
Troup heads a committee hoping to raise $75,000 — enough to continue with the two community health workers, or CHWs, through December 2021— through support from foundations, trusts, businesses, service clubs and individuals.
If more money is raised, a third CHW may be hired in early 2021.
Checks may be made out to QPS-CHW Assistance Program and mailed to Mike Troup, QPS-CHW Assistance program, 520 N. 30th St., Suite 20, Quincy, IL 62301.
In partnership with a variety of community agencies including SIU School of Medicine and grant funding, QPS launched a school-based health care effort offering help for families while building awareness of needs and available resources.
Key to the program are the CHWs, who help families “navigate” community resources and become more self-sufficient. QPS had four CHWs in the 2019-20 school year and two this year because of a funding change.
Reducing obstacles families face — including mental health issues, drug abuse, legal issues and health issues — helps kids get to school.
Each CHW aims to serve 15 to 20 children, but efforts to serve just one child may connect the worker with four or five other family members also needing support and services.
CHWs have a positive impact in QPS, according to a letter prepared by the fundraising committee, with a 36% decrease in absenteeism per student and reading skills improvement in 100% of the students involved.