QPS snow day policy to remain the same

QUINCY — In a school year where many things have changed, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said the district's snow day policy remains the same.
“We’re going to continue to have snow days,” Webb said.
Webb outlined the policy at last week's Quincy School Board meeting just days before the official start of winter.
"If we get a snow storm or ice storm where buses aren't able to move safely to and from school, then we will have an emergency day, a snow day, and all staff and students will stay home," Webb said.
"We would just use the emergency days which are all at the end of the year as we would in a normal year."
Snow days also won't mean changes in Quincy High School's A Day/B Day schedule instituted for this school year.
"If there's a snow day on Monday and it's an A Day, Tuesday will still be a B Day. The potential for getting really messy there is too high for us to try to accommodate for snow days," QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. "Whatever is identified on the calendar right now is what it's going to be for the rest of the year."
QPS builds "emergency" or snow days into the school calendar in case of weather-related closings.
The 2020-21 calendar calls for the last day of school for students on Friday, May 28 and a teacher institute day on Tuesday, June 2, if no emergency days are used, with emergency days slated for Wednesday, June 2 through Wednesday, June 9.
Instead of calling off school for snow, some school districts designate "e-learning" days where staff and students learn from home. Those districts typically are "1:1" schools, where each student is issued a school-owned device.
Quincy Junior High School which had been significantly behind other buildings in terms of technology now is 1:1, and “we’re moving in that direction in all schools,” Webb said. “But kids do not take computers home, and a lot don’t have internet capabilities. It’s better for us to have a normal snow day where we cease operations.”