QUINCY — Jude Rost takes a closer look at a writing prompt posted on the classroom wall.
Then he carefully writes “this is important because” in his composition book before adding a reason pulled from the text of a book about a dog’s visit to a pet shop.
Jude likes reading and writing, and getting some extra practice in both reinforces skills he’ll need next year in third grade.
“We’re really hoping to increase their confidence in their reading and writing so that they’re closer to grade level when they move onto third grade,” said Camilla Ferrel, one of Jude’s teachers at Quincy Public School’s Summer Academy for grades K-5 at Denman School.
Second grade students taught by Ferrel and Erin Henkenmeier listened to a book read aloud, talked about connections between books they’ve read, worked on math skills and rotated between stations focused on reading, writing and computers over Wednesday morning’s 90-minute class.
“I like that there’s a little bit of math at the end of the day, and I like that it’s short,” second-grader Evan Baker said. “I like doing the computers. I like to play on computers. It’s just fun.”
Ferrel expects students to show growth, even from the end of the school year, thanks to individualized attention and activities designed to “extend” their reading into writing.
“It’s just an ideal situation for them because they get all the attention they need,” she said.
For the teachers, it was ideal to return to in-person Summer Academy after last year’s remote version due to COVID-19.
“They have been working hard since day one,” Henkenmeier said. “Everybody is happy to be here.”
Working with Henkenmeier at one station, and using white boards and markers, students practiced turning words they already know into new words by just adding a letter. Too can become tool, as Henkenmeier suggested, or tooth, which is what Sophia Lackey suggested.
Sophia “kind of” likes Summer Academy and what she’s learning. So does classmate Aubrey Lewis. “I like to read about animals,” Aubrey said. “I always write because I like writing.”
Summer Academy Coordinator Amber Whicker said things are going “really well” in the program which runs through June 30. Summer school for junior high and high school students, held at Quincy High School, ends July 2.