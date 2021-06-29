QUINCY — Part of Devon Clay’s routine nearly every weekday includes stopping by Blessed Sacrament School.
She picks up 10 breakfasts and lunches to serve to her kids, her nieces and her nephews.
“My kids like them,” Clay said Monday morning. “My nephew looks forward to it every day. He’s looking out the window, coming out to help me.”
The meals — available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Blessed Sacrament at 1115 S. Seventh, Quincy Christian School at 1236 N. 10th and Quincy High School, 3322 Maine — are part of the Quincy Public Schools summer meals program.
“Things are going really well,” QPS Food Service Director Jean Kinder said. “We’re busier than we initially anticipated. On a typical day, we are doing about 2,400 meals.”
The total covers meals for the three grab-and-go sites, students in summer school and young people at the YMCA, Kroc Center and Teen Reach.
“The children of the community look forward to it. It kinds of keeps them consistent with the school lunches that they get throughout the school year,” QPS Summer Meals Coordinator Karla Rose said. “You don’t want any kids to go hungry during the summer just because they’re not in school.”
Kids benefit from the program, and so do parents who can take home nutritious meals at no charge for children ages 1 to 18 through Aug. 6. Meals will not be served on Monday, July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday.
Making sure the meals are ready to go each day is the mission of a group of 15 QPS staff members working in the kitchens at Baldwin Elementary School and QHS to prepare and package breakfasts and lunches.
“The dedicated staff is a huge part of why this program succeeds. You have to have that teamwork in order to get it out the door. They’ve dedicated their summer to feeding the kids of the community,” Rose said.
“The Baldwin site puts together what I call a ‘take and bake.’ It’s all the components to the meal, but you have to take it home and either microwave it or put it in the oven,” she said. “At senior high, everything we do here is usually a hot meal. It’s ready to eat.”
Baldwin’s Monday menu featured Teriyaki Dippers with rice while QHS served hot dogs, baked beans and applesauce.
While part of the QHS crew cooked, others formed an assembly line to fill small divided trays. Vicky Elder popped a hot dog into a bun and added a scoop of baked beans. Stacy Achilles added a scoop of applesauce, and Nicole Rossmiller sealed the meal, using a machine on loan from the Quincy Senior and Family Center, and placed it in an insulated bag to keep warm.
“It’s like a well-oiled machine,” Peggy Rowsey said. “Everybody knows what they need to do, and everybody does it.”
It’s easier, Rose admits, after the learning experience provided last year when COVID-19 forced changes in the summer meals program.
“This year we’re a little bit better organized,” she said. “We were able to choose the types of meals we wanted to served based off what worked best for us last year. We knew a little bit more of what to expect.”
Back at Blessed Sacrament, Rita McClean and Rowsey hand out the meals, chatting with people as they drive, ride or walk up to the school’s door.
“It’s a good program,” one woman said.
“Thank you,” another said.
“Everyone that has come through our site has been very appreciative,” McClean said. “We have our regulars. We have new faces who say ‘oh my gosh, I didn’t know you were here.’”
How many meals they serve depends on the weather and on the menu, available online at qps.org. Click on “departments,” then “food service,” then “summer food service” under quick links and then “menus.”
“Some people might be running to the park and think of us. One lady says we’re going fishing,” McClean said. “Not every meal is ready to go to the park. If it’s a sandwich day, people will come by, pick it up and take it to the park. (Some have) to go home and be microwaved.”