QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb says work is moving along “at a good clip” on one of the most visible summer projects in the district.
“The junior high and the central office are the big areas that we’re working on this summer,” Webb said.
Work began last week to remove the existing surface and prepare storm drains on the parking lot at the district’s central office.
“That’s all going to be refinished, repaved and blacktopped with new drainage,” Webb said. “It’s going to be a sharp new parking lot for both the junior high, central office and the alternative school.”
The south entrance to the central office will remain open during construction.
“If you have business in the board office or at the credit union, there is limited parking for a short amount of time on the northwest side, but that part of the parking lot will be replaced at some point,” Webb said. “The safest bet is to plan on parking on Jersey or Maine and walking around. It will be inconvenient for a while.”
Construction is expected to be complete by Aug. 6.
Laverdiere Construction is the general contractor for the project which calls for incorporating the existing gravel and grass sections into the new parking lot. The plan creates a total of 138 parking spots with six with handicapped accessibility and adds an exit onto Jersey to help ease congestion tied to parents dropping off and picking up students at the junior high.
Renovation work continues at the junior high on the third and fourth floors.
“It’s a four-year project. We’re in year three,” Webb said.
The overall plan calls for electrical upgrades and new plumbing — already mostly completed last year on the third and fourth floors — along with new carpet, paint and blinds.
“We want to make it look nice as kids come over from the brand-new elementary schools to the junior high. It’s a beautiful building, but it needed a little upgrade,” Webb said. “Because the elevator went out, we’ll also be doing some on the second floor. That’s the easiest access for contractors.”
Key to the project is electrical upgrades to accommodate computer and smartboard use throughout the building.
“Bringing it up to 21st century standard is the primary purpose,” Webb said. “We also want to make the building look real nice, and up-to-date, but protect what a beautiful building it is.”
Planning continues on two other central office projects — replacing the roof and work on the facade and vestibule.
“Those projects have not been bid yet,” Webb said. “They may be in the fall or even early winter.”
Elsewhere in the district, work on the stage rigging at Quincy High School may be pushed back to summer 2022. Plans call for replacing, rather than refurbishing, most of the key components. “It’s quite a process, very specialized,” Webb said.