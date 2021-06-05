QUINCY — Classes ended Thursday for Quincy Public School students, but hundreds will be back in the classroom this week for the start of summer school.
Summer school for junior high and high school students begins Monday and ends July 2, or July 6 for those taking driver’s education classroom. Summer Academy for grades K-5 starts Tuesday and ends June 30.
After remote learning last summer due to COVID-19, “we’re going back to the old Summer Academy model we had two years ago — in-person at Denman Elementary School,” K-5 Summer Academy Coordinator Amber Whicker said. “We’ll still have masks and social distance. We’ll still have breakfast in classrooms. But it’s a lot better than last year.”
Sessions meet 8 to 9:30 a.m., with breakfast served starting at 7:30, and 10 to 11:30 a.m., with breakfast served starting at 9:30. Two teachers are assigned to most classrooms to maximize instruction in reading, writing and math with 10 to 15 students per class.
“Summer Academy is always a great opportunity for student to keep up on what they have been practicing all year whether it’s a COVID year or not,” Whicker said. “Our goal for Summer Academy is to help students maintain progress made throughout the school year and prepare them for a more successful start to the upcoming school year.”
With renovations continuing at Quincy Junior High School, junior high and high summer school classes will be held at Quincy High School.
Classes meet 7:45 to 11:45 a.m. with breakfast and lunch served.
“It seems like there might be a greater need for kids this year just to get that added boost, especially for eighth graders to get onto the high school,” junior high program coordinator Julie Marshall said.
Some 60 junior high students per grade, or a total of 180, will be in-person with a staff of 12 teachers for core classes — math, history, science and English.
Marshall said summer school classes provide a feeling of accomplishment to students.
“They could wrap up the school year feeling as though they have accomplished and completed the school year with the academics that they’re needing,” Marshall said.
Two programs are available for high school students, and enrollment is up with nearly 400 students compared to the typical less than 250.
One program, offered through the school’s 21st Century grant, targets students who need to recover at least three semester credits in core classes and helps them start the next school year on track with their graduating class. In-person students will be assigned either to a Schoology or Edgenuity course.
Students can recover credit for one or two classes, or take a new course, in another program with a hybrid attendance model.
“Students can come in and work in the library or they can choose to work at home, but all of them have to come in person to take the tests,” high school summer school coordinator Mindy Jackson said.
Summer school also can help students transition back to the classroom.
“For students who have been learning remote, it’s a chance to come into school, be around other students, learn in person and make connections with the teachers here,” Jackson said. “For all students, if they’re attending five days a week, that will be a change for most of them. It’s a good bridge for that being our reality for next year.”