QU Fund Kickoff at Quincy Country Club

Chairpersons Mary and Jim Mooney were the special guests Thursday during Quincy University's QU Fund Kickoff at the Quincy Country Club. A member of the graduating class of 1970 at then Quincy College, Jim Mooney and his wife have been long-time supporters of the school. "We believe the QU Fund is the foundation of support that secures the future growth of the University and its students," Mary Mooney said.

 H-W Photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — Jim Mooney grew up seventh in line in a family of 14 children. So it's no surprise that he's used to thinking big.

All of the Mooney siblings were educated in Catholic schools, and all 14 earned their college degrees.

