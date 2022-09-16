QUINCY — Jim Mooney grew up seventh in line in a family of 14 children. So it's no surprise that he's used to thinking big.
All of the Mooney siblings were educated in Catholic schools, and all 14 earned their college degrees.
“All of us in four years or less,” Mooney said. “It was a requirement, I guess.”
A 1970 graduate of then Quincy College, Mooney went on to significantly expand his family’s business — the Cleveland-based OM Group — in magnetic technologies, battery technologies and speciality chemicals.
Mooney, along with his wife Mary, plans to bring the same kind of energy to this year’s QU Fund Drive campaign, which drew a couple of dozen supporters Thursday afternoon to the Quincy Country Club.
“I had a great career, and was always grateful for what Quincy did for me,” Mooney said. “I fell in love with the city, and I believe every great city needs a great university.”
This year’s QU Fund Drive goal is to raise $1.3 million in support of campus improvements, technology enhancements, and student scholarships.
Mary Mooney, who has extensive experience in international business, published the best-selling book, “e-Molecule: Harnessing Your Entrepreneurial Spirit”. She earned a master’s degree in business, and law degrees from Saint Louis University and dedicates 200 hours annually to pro bono legal work.
“Each time we set foot on Quincy University’s campus, we are reminded that this is a special place,” Mary Mooney said. “We are honored to have this opportunity to work with the university, and its alumni and friends, in furtherance of these goals.”
Quincy University President Brian McGee was equally upbeat about having the Mooneys to lead this year’s campaign.
“Quincy University faces the same challenges that many in the field of education, and business, face today,” McGee said, “and I am very confident that Jim and Mary will help us meet — and exceed — those challenges. I can’t think of two better people to lead this year’s fund drive.”
Senior Director of Advancement Matt Bergman said, "Quincy University is on such a high right now, with our momentum starting with the Oakley family gift of $6.5 million a year ago at this time. Followed by a record fundraising year and our largest class of freshmen in 30 years — an 8% overall enrollment increase. Things are really moving forward at QU."
