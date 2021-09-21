QUINCY — Quincy University reported an increase in new students and overall enrollment over last year.
In a press release Tuesday, the university said it welcomed 340 new freshman and transfer students, an increase of 5% over 2020's 321 students.
The school reported a total enrollment of 1,154, up about 3% from last year's 1,124 students. The school reported 1,122 students in 2019.
"Our new and continuing students and families have recognized and chosen the quality and value of a QU education,” said President Brian McGee. "QU's Success by Design program makes student success our highest priority, with students continuing to receive access to small, in-person classes and individualized plans for their success. While the pandemic continues, we also continue to take strong steps to assure student, faculty and staff safety."
QU said the students in the class of 2025 comes from 160 different high schools in 21 states and 11 countries.
“In this most unusual of years, QU continues to build enrollment by focusing on student success and the tremendous ways in which QU graduates are impacting the world in their various vocations and avocations,” said Tom Oliver, vice president for enrollment management. "We are pleased and gratified by the value students and their families see in a Quincy University education. Our Success by Design experience combined with a competitive scholarship program creates one of this country’s best values in higher education."