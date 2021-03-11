QUINCY — Following three semesters of business being anything but usual, Quincy University announced a return to a more traditional schedule for the 2021-22 academic calendar year.
QU expects to continue teaching in a primarily face-to-face format, as they’ve done throughout the pandemic. The university will provide students, faculty, and staff with the usual array of student activities and holidays, including fall and spring breaks.
Brian McGee, Ph.D, president of Quincy University said in a statement that he is proud of how the school responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our commitment to rely primarily on face-to-face instruction for undergraduates is an essential component of our Success by Design initiative,” McGee said. “Every student receives an individualized plan for success and a pathway to complete a degree in four years.”
Quincy University has benefitted this spring from an effective local COVID-19 vaccination plan in Adams County, including readily available testing and declining infection rates.
“Quincy University is grateful for our continuing close partnership with elected leaders and public health professionals in Adams County, and from the City of Quincy,” McGee said. “Our entire university community has been safer and had more opportunities for teaching and learning because of the highly effective COVID-19 leadership we have experienced in this region.”
“We continue to learn how to increase opportunities for students, both in and out of the classroom, while emphasizing health and safety,” he added. “Quincy University students and all members of our community have had great success in following guidelines for masking and social distancing.”
The university has developed contingency schedules and plans in the event there is a regional resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The university will continue to follow all guidance from the State of Illinois and the Adams County Health Department with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full academic calendar for 2021-2022 is now available on the QU website at quincy.edu/academic-calendar/.