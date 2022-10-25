QUINCY — A new coalition hopes building connections will reduce healthcare inequities in the Quincy community.
“What we really want to do is connect people to needed resources,” said Selena Stegeman, director of business intelligence for Quincy Medical Group. “So part of it is education – being where those individuals are located. Our intent is to come into neighborhoods, do some education, communicate with those populations and connect with needed resources.”
QMG partnered with YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease and the Adams County Health Department to form the Quincy ARISE Coalition to target post-COVID challenges and tap into support through the federally-funded Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equity, or ARISE, a joint initiative of the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Center for Minority Health Services and the Center for Rural Health in collaboration with Well-being and Equity in the World.
The program awarded $3.7 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to 11 community collaborations and their local health departments, including $135,000 to Quincy ARISE, and seven other organizations to support progress in implementing health equity strategies.
The community coalitions will target inequities in mental, physical and social well-being in communities that are experiencing the brunt of disparities by connecting people to vaccinations, food and other well-being needs while also addressing underlying needs such as housing and reliable transportation.
Stegeman said a first step is working with WE in the World, a consulting firm provided by IDPH, to gather community data.
What the coalition learned so far “helps validate what we know about our community and also helps shine the light on the more specific things that need to be focused on,” Stegeman said.
Health Department Health Educator Luanna Flagg said focus areas include food insecurity, transportation, economic opportunities, gender and racial equity, poverty and access to community resources.
“Now we have this opportunity to really reduce any inequalities that exist,” Flagg said.
“The last couple of months we’ve been evaluating Adams County as a whole but even neighborhood to neighborhood and the challenges that exist, where are vulnerable populations, where we want to focus. In the next couple weeks, we’ll be moving forward with activities in those neighborhoods,” Stegeman said. “Our intent is not just to make an impact with individuals, but we also want to make an impact with people that are providing care and resources to those individuals.”
IDPH Director Sameer Vohra said the COVID-19 pandemic shined a harsh light on the persistent systemic inequities faced by vulnerable residents, particularly in communities of color and in rural areas.
“A virus that should have affected all geographies and demographics similarly did not, as communities of color and rural communities experienced higher COVID-19 related deaths, lower vaccine access, higher food insecurity and greater loss of jobs and wealth,” Vohra said in a news release. “The ARISE program continues IDPH’s efforts to strive for greater health equity by investing in these communities to improve health outcomes and create sustainable systemic change.”
Stegeman hopes to see the coalition’s work gain additional partners and go “viral” to spread across communities.
“It starts with a subset of people. They talk to their neighbors and they talk to their neighbors so that education and awareness can continue,” she said. “More than anything, we want individuals that are in those vulnerable populations to have more understanding and access to needed resources — and that they know that they’re supported.”
