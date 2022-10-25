Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.