Quincy ARISE

Quincy ARISE Coalition will use a grant to help reduce health care  inequities in the community. Coalition representatives include, from left, Natosha DeWeese, Bella Ease; Ellen Vonderheide, Adams County Health Department; Tasha Hiland, Quincy Medical Group; Luanna Flagg, Adams County Health Department; Maria Rench, YWCA Quincy; and Selena Stegeman, Quincy Medical Group.

 Submitted photo

QUINCY — A new coalition hopes building connections will reduce healthcare inequities in the Quincy community.

“What we really want to do is connect people to needed resources,” said Selena Stegeman, director of business intelligence for Quincy Medical Group. “So part of it is education – being where those individuals are located. Our intent is to come into neighborhoods, do some education, communicate with those populations and connect with needed resources.”

