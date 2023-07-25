QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will present a live video talk Thursday evening featuring Quincy native Beth Buck, an aerospace engineer and former Lockheed Martin employee.
"Expanding Our Knowledge of the Universe" will focus on space exploration through the use of satellites and robotic spacecraft. Buck's presentation will include the recent OSIRIS-REx mission as well as the Insight and Juno exploration missions, all featuring spacecraft built by Lockheed Martin and operated for NASA.
Buck, a graduate of Quincy Senior High, has a degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois. She worked at Lockheed for over thirty years, working on rockets, satellites, and other spacecraft. Buck's husband, Bill, worked at Lockheed for nearly forty years, including work on the Artemis craft, designed to return humans to the moon.
Thursday's presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at John Wood Community College in room D022/023. The Astronomy Club was formed by local amateur astronomers with the goal of educating, exploring, and expanding ideas about space. Lectures are held monthly, usually on the last Thursday of each month. The club also holds monthly evening observing sessions, weather and schedules permitting, that are open to the public.
