QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will present a live video talk Thursday evening featuring Quincy native Beth Buck, an aerospace engineer and former Lockheed Martin employee.

"Expanding Our Knowledge of the Universe" will focus on space exploration through the use of satellites and robotic spacecraft. Buck's presentation will include the recent OSIRIS-REx mission as well as the Insight and Juno exploration missions, all featuring spacecraft built by Lockheed Martin and operated for NASA.

