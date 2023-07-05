Quincy Children's Museum well on way to meeting mission

QUINCY — The next phase of construction at the permanent home for the Quincy Children’s Museum will involve more masonry work and excavation to lay the groundwork for the new entrance, elevator tower and stairs.
A capital campaign launched this spring hopes to raise $10 million by spring 2024 for the first phase of museum development, clearing the way for a grand opening in spring 2026.
But the museum already is well on its way to meet its mission to transform the lives of children and families through experiences that inspire curiosity, connection, creativity and discovery.
“Fundraising is continuing, but we as an organization are committed to not waiting until walls are built to fulfill our mission,” QCM Executive Director Amy Peters said.
“We know the need is here in this community now. We can’t wait until our building is complete to meet the needs of the kiddos, families and community members,” she said. “We know there’s a myriad of things that happen when kiddos experience what we offer — an opportunity to discover, create and explore.”
With more than $100,000 worth of exhibits and new ones coming all the time, QCM attended 82 community events in 2022 and made 24 school visits during the 2022-23 year.
Plans call for visiting 18 rural libraries this summer and attending community events including Blues in the District while continuing to offer programming and exploration at its Studio 101, open since February at 625 Maine.
“Kiddos absolutely love it,” Peters said. “Plenty don’t want to leave, and in my opinion, that’s a good problem to have.”
Peters points to plenty of progress since a spring 2019 community survey on social media seeking to find out whether people were interested in a children’s museum in Quincy.
The museum follows a strategic plan adopted in fall 2020, reviewed potential sites in 2021 and announced in January 2022 its permanent home, the former Quincy Paper Box Company building at 230 N. Third.
“We saw a good opportunity to do something for Quincy. Who hasn’t driven past the building in the last 30 years and thought what could be done here?” she said. “It’s a cool building with an awesome view. We see the potential in it.”
A new roof already has been installed, and two attached structures have been demolished, but the overall project timeline remains “very fluid,” dependent on public support for the museum and construction.
“We have had someone in the building since May 15, 2022, nearly every day doing something,” Peters said. “A lot of specialized pieces and components go into the space.”
A new monthly membership program and birthday parties help generate additional income by giving the community opportunities to support the project.
Peters said QCM also supports the community by bringing people to Quincy.
“You can boast about beautiful new elementary schools, hundreds of acres of parks, but to share we have a high-quality, state-of-the-art children’s museum is very attractive to a lot of young families,” she said.
“No one I know hasn’t traveled somewhere to take kids to activities. We know people are coming and traveling here already in a site now that’s a 40th to a 50th of the permanent site,” she said. “Someday when we open our doors to 1,000 kids at a time, we know the impact will be greater.”
