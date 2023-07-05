Quincy Children's Museum well on way to meeting mission

Work continues at the future home of the Quincy Children's Museum, the former Quincy Paper Box, 230 N. Third. The next phase of construction for the musem involves more masonry work an excavation to lay the groundwork for the new entrance, elevator tower and stairs.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The next phase of construction at the permanent home for the Quincy Children’s Museum will involve more masonry work and excavation to lay the groundwork for the new entrance, elevator tower and stairs.

A capital campaign launched this spring hopes to raise $10 million by spring 2024 for the first phase of museum development, clearing the way for a grand opening in spring 2026.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.