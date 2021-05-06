QUINCY — Interim Administrator Tabitha Wagner expects a busy year ahead as Quincy Christian School seeks to regroup after suspending operations for the 2021-22 school year.
The temporary shutdown provides “an opportunity to regroup, rethink, revitalize and come back strong and ready,” Wagner said. “I don’t believe God is finished with Quincy Christian School. I believe the opportunity is there to come back stronger and be an even better support for our community and our families.”
Plans call for the school to reopen for the 2022-23 year — possibly in a different location.
The school operates at 1236 N. 10th, a site owned and provided rent-free by Grandview Church.
“Because of our numbers, it’s just too large of a building for us,” Wagner said. “We want to find a building more suitable to our size. A goal would be to have our own building, a goal we’re looking at for our new school year.”
In the meantime, the School Board and a new educational advisory committee will target the financial, enrollment and staffing issues that spurred the temporary shutdown.
“We feel that good quality Christian education is something parents want,” Wagner said, but “we’ve still seen a steady decrease in enrollment.”
With the challenges posed by COVID-19, school officials wondered whether the small class sizes might draw more students, but saw little change, and with just 31 K-12 students this year, “it’s not enough to cover operating costs, so we have to start looking at what we do, how we fix the problem,” she said.
“We’re not redefining who Quincy Christian School is,” she said. “We will always be a Christian school hoping to equip students with education and a heart of service that will last them a lifetime.”
The school also faced a staff shortage for the coming year, and another blow was the death of Administrator Susan Hill in April.
“Everyone who knows Susan knows she is the heart and soul of our school,” Wagner said. “That made is especially hard to make the decision we had to make as far as the temporary suspension.”
The advisory committee will target resources to provide a solid financial foundation for the school moving forward.
“That way if we do struggle with low numbers or another round of COVID shutdowns, we would still be sustainable and be able to operate without it setting us back at all,” Wagner said. “There’s no doubt we want to be here, but we have to do it the right kind of way.”
Quincy Christian School has operated for 24 years, previously at a location on Longlett Road, and Wagner said it is the only area private school offering classes for pre-K-12 in one place.
Hill had been part of the school for nearly 20 years, first as a teacher than as administrator, and championed what it offered to students and families.
“Kids get the attention and help they need, which helps so many of our students to be successful. We run a sports program, an arts program even though we’re very small,” Hill said in a February interview with The Herald-Whig. “It surprises me how many people don’t realize we’re here even though we’ve been a part of our community for these years.”