QUINCY — Quincy Conference organizers will partner with the Illinois Virtual Teacher Institute to offer professional development to area educators.
The institute will take place Friday, Oct. 8 — the same day area school districts already had set aside for staff to attend Quincy Conference.
Paris-Union Superintendent Jeremy Larson organized the statewide institute featuring keynote presenters Ron Clark, known to many as “America’s Educator,” and Monica Genta, a classroom teacher, author and international educational consultant, along with a wide variety of workshops and roundtable collaborative sessions.
“Our committee believes that this virtual conference will offer high-quality learning sessions and provides our local educators the opportunity to engage in sessions virtually or work together with their school-based teams on local priorities,” Regional Office of Education No. 1 said in a news release.
“Clark and Genta have both been featured speakers at previous Quincy Conferences, and our team believes they will bring the right amount of energy and excitement as we all unite to renew the profession of serving as an educator.”
Public and private schools in Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties can opt to have Clark’s keynote presentation streamed directly to their buildings, can join in the institute’s break-out sessions or can spend the day focusing on local priorities as part of a restructured Quincy Conference.
The conference goal remains the same — to have a positive impact on students by providing learning opportunities for educators.
Conference organizers already had planned to offer a keynote speaker streamed live to area schools on Oct. 8 followed by opportunities for educators to participate in professional learning within their own schools as a way to bring back the conference canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Partnering with the virtual teacher institute instead “allows multiple pathways for learning and networking,” the ROE said. “Decisions for participation will be made on a local level by district and school leaders.”
The institute is available free to educators working for and serving public and private schools, both licensed and non-licensed staff members.
Plans call for offering Quincy Conference 2022 in-person with additional virtual pathways for learning.