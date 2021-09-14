QUINCY — A restructured Quincy Conference will take place in October with hopes for an in-person event in 2022.
“It’s a step toward continuing to offer high-quality professional learning opportunities where educators come together, connect, learn and grow,” said Michaela Fray, a co-director of the conference and LEAD coordinator with Regional Office of Education No. 1.
The conference will kick off on Friday, Oct. 8 with a welcome message and a soon-to-be-announced keynote speaker streamed live to all public and private schools in Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties. Educators then will be able to participate in professional learning within their own schools.
Fray likened it to a “best of both worlds” format as school districts had set aside the day for the conference but still face challenges tied to COVID-19, which canceled Quincy Conference 2020.
“The schools — principals, superintendents, teachers — will drive how they spend that school improvement day and also have the option to log into the keynote speaker and build their day around that,” Fray said. “We wanted to give them that autonomy within their buildings and districts to have some time to work on different priorities that they have at their local level.”
Educators also can connect through the Quincy Conference app to continue conversations and learning throughout the year.
The purpose of the conference remains, Fray said, to have a positive impact on students by providing learning opportunities for educators.
As organizers take a step toward a hybrid-style conference in 2021, “our hope is in October 2022 to have a in-person conference, yet we have found there are virtual opportunities and we can continue to tap into and use that to network and build a larger audience and partner with districts that may be further and can’t travel,” Fray said.
“Our goal is to have educators come, stay in our hotels, dine in our restaurants, shop in our stores,” she said. “We hope that we would continue to be able to maintain that goal … with a balance of virtual opportunities for engagement yet maintaining that in-person component that’s so important for the success of adults and for success, ultimately, of our students.”