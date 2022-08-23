QUINCY — Quincy Conference returns next month in a modified format providing educators across West-Central Illinois the chance to unite and ignite.
“We’ve really been trying to work together to offer a conference that demonstrates how our region of educators has united together for students,” said Michaela Fray-Tappe, director of LEAD/Ed and LEAD Projects in Regional Office of Education No. 1, who co-chairs the conference with Maureen Klues of Leaders for Life.
“By offering the conference this year in a modified, or hybrid, format, we’re excited to ignite or reignite the passion, excitement and values that surround education and give educators and all school staff members an opportunity to lean into learning and not only have access to nationally-known speakers, statewide and nationwide experts but also to connect and be united with other experts in their building.”
Educators in public and private schools across 10 counties — Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott served by ROE1 and Greene, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler thanks to support from the Tracy Family Foundation — will attend the Friday, Oct. 7 conference from their home schools but unite virtually with participants across the region.
Participants will hear keynote and breakout presentations streamed into their districts, but “by staying within their home school, they have some local control over how they get to spend that day,” Fray-Tappe said.
It’s a format similar to last year, when Quincy Conference partnered with the Illinois Virtual Teacher institute to offer professional development to area educators after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We feel it’s a win-win. It gives all school districts time to continue to work together on their district and school priorities yet provide nationally-known speakers to unite our region,” Fray-Tappe said.
Conference registration, which opens in early September, also will be available to individuals and schools outside of the 10-county area at “a very reasonable rate,” Fray-Tappe said.
All conference sessions will focus on enhancing educator effectiveness and increasing student growth and achievement.
Fray-Tappe said it’s exciting to present the conference to area educators already focused on uniting in learning and igniting a passion for serving students.
“Schools have been working together through the pandemic to ensure schools stayed open. We were blessed in our region that we had leaders that worked together to lean into experts and able to keep the doors of our schools open,” she said.
“This is just a time to reflect, refresh. Going back to school gives you all the excitement. It’s keeping that flame going, or being ignited, to continue to keep the excitement with you throughout that whole year.”
