QUINCY — Quincy Conference returns next month in a modified format providing educators across West-Central Illinois the chance to unite and ignite.

“We’ve really been trying to work together to offer a conference that demonstrates how our region of educators has united together for students,” said Michaela Fray-Tappe, director of LEAD/Ed and LEAD Projects in Regional Office of Education No. 1, who co-chairs the conference with Maureen Klues of Leaders for Life.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.