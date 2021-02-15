QUINCY — The Quincy High School FFA didn't want to let COVID-19 put a stop to its biggest fundraiser of the year, so the chapter's fifth annual auction shifted to online.
Forty items are up for auction at 32auctions.com/quincyffa2021.
Bidding started Monday and wraps up at 8 p.m. Thursday for a variety of gift baskets and ag-related items. Successful bidders will pick up items during a still-to-be-scheduled drive-through event.
"The community has been wonderful as far as still donating items," QHS ag teacher and FFA sponsor Kelly Weiman said.
New this year, and up for auction, is eight hours of labor from several FFA members.
"You can buy one of them, two of them. They're very excited about the opportunity to reach out to the community and get into the service side of things," Weiman said.
"We debated about it, but we always planned to add it on year five. We figure we're not going to let COVID hold us back in trying this out."
Chapter members solicit the auction items and appreciate the support from area businesses and community members.
"I'm blown away every year, and this year in particular, just because you know they're hurting, too, and they're still willing to pass it forward. That means a lot to my FFA kids," Weiman said.
"We haven't been spending as much money this year, but we're still spending some, and we still need to set ourselves up so that when we get to the point where we can travel again and go to competitions again that we don't have to say no to anything because we don't have the money to go."
Community members typically also support the auction and meal by their attendance, including for the 2020 event held just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown in March.
"We're a little bit nervous this year going all online and are we going to have the same kind of crowd and support, but we're hopeful this maybe will drag a few more in," Weiman said. "If you're busy on auction night, now you can do it all week long online, and you don't have trudge out in the snow."