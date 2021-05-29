QUINCY — ToniSue Chatfield credits her childhood experiences with putting her on a path to help others.
“I grew up on the ‘bad’ side of town. I grew up on the north end. I’ve watched my neighbors, kids I went to school with, people I’m related to get ripped away from their families due to drugs, alcohol, sexual violence, domestic violence, poverty. I’ve watched it all firsthand, and since I was a little kid, I always wanted to help,” Chatfield said.
“I’ve always had the mother instinct to take care of everyone around me,” she said. “Seeing all that firsthand really makes me want to give a voice to the kids who can’t have one for themselves.”
Chatfield, one of Friday night’s 455 graduates as part of the Class of 2021 at Quincy High School, plans to attend the University of Illinois Springfield to major in social work.
“I want to make a difference,” the 18-year-old said. “I don’t want to change the world. I just want to change the kids I work with worlds.”
More inspiration came from her parents — Nora Bowen who always pushed her daughter to go to college and better herself and the late Scott Chatfield who didn’t graduate high school but wanted more for ToniSue.
“I’m the first kid to go to college in my immediate family,” Chatfield said.
Along the way, she found support by staying busy with Girl Scouts for nearly a decade, youth group and church activities every Wednesday and Sunday, singing in choir since fourth grade, Rainbow Girls and color guard and Upward Bound at QHS along with jobs and an internship at Quanada.
Even so, just walking across the stage for graduation took overcoming challenges.
Chatfield’s dad, sick since she was in eighth grade, died just over a year ago. Not long after that, Chatfield and her mom lost their house, staying with family until Chatfield’s boyfriend’s mom took her in, and a cousin died in February.
“Since high school started, I’ve moved every single year. Really since my dad got sick, we haven’t had a steady house,” Chatfield said. “Not having a permanent place to live plus grades and school and mental health, it’s all been a struggle throughout all four years of high school.”
Diagnosed with COVID-19 in December and almost hospitalized, Chatfield struggled with classes and finances. “I got all my grades brought back up,” she said. “I had really good support from my teachers helping me finish everything and get everything going.”
Chatfield also credited help from QHS counselor Megan Williams “one of my backbones in high school, an amazing support system” and other teachers.
“If kids are willing to reach out and get to know the teachers, it’s definitely an amazing thing,” she said. “I’ve had an amazing support system in every school I’ve been in.”
The pandemic brought struggles for all of Chatfield’s classmates.
“Senior year was definitely not what every little kid imagines,” she said. “We have to be grateful for what we got. We’re kind of bitter we didn’t get everything, but at least we got some things.”
Working at Quanada, spreading awareness of domestic and sexual violence through social media efforts, reinforced Chatfield’s career goals.
“It’s something I really do care about,” she said. “It happens a lot in our community. It’s not spoken about enough.”
Not everyone understands some of the challenges facing the community, and its young people, but Chatfield intends to use those challenges as a way to succeed.
“I didn’t have a steady household, so that makes me want to grow up and be able to have a steady household, give my kids a steady household, give those kids I work with a steady household,” she said.
“A lot of people are going to be sent to college with no experience in the work field. They never had to work for what they wanted, never had to help their parents pay bills, never had to give their last $20 to their parents to get dinner,” she said.
“A lot of people look at that as trauma and bad experiences. At that moment in time, yes it was a bad experience. Now it’s an empowering experience that helps me get the opportunity to help children who really need it.”