QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group announced it will offer free sports physicals at its Quincy, Mt. Sterling and Keokuk locations.
These physicals are open to all area student athletes.
Appointments are required to schedule a sports physical.
QMG locations and times include:
Quincy
5:30 to 8:30 p.m., May 31 and July 25
Call 217-222-6550, ext. 3282 to schedule an appointment.
Mt. Sterling
1 to 4:30 p.m., May 23 and July 27
Call 217-773-3963 to schedule an appointment.
Keokuk
2 to 6 p.m., June 24
Call 319-524-4300 to schedule an appointment.
Please note that immunizations required for sixth and ninth grades are not given as part of sports physicals.
QMG asks that all required forms be completed beforehand and brought to the appointment. These forms and more information can be found at quincymedgroup.com/sports.
