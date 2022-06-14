QUINCY — Sister Ann Scholz had no idea her ministry would take her to the United Nations and the nation’s capitol to work on social justice issues when she entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame congregation at the age of 18.
But the Quincy native shouldn’t have been surprised.
“If I look back, it’s a pretty clear path, and it goes back to my youth and my upbringing. My parents, who were active in civic matters, taught us from a young age that we had a voice and we had a responsibility. That was part of who I was from the beginning,” Scholz said during a weekend visit to Quincy. “I came of age in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, and the society in which I grew up really did demand action.”
Now Scholz looks forward to her next opportunity to serve while marking her golden jubilee, 50 years as a School Sister of Notre Dame, and her work with the order dedicated to transforming the world through education.
“The gift, and I am convinced that a vocation is certainly a gift, is that it all fit. It fit who I am. I’ve grown up as a School Sister of Notre Dame, and it’s all been a blessing, but I’m not sure it was an intentional choice on my part,” she said.
“Probably most girls who grow up being educated by women religious give it some thought from time to time. I also thought about certainly being a housewife and mother. I thought about going to law school.”
But she’d always admired the sisters who were her teachers first at St. Peter’s, then at Quincy Notre Dame, which spurred a decision in August 1969 to enter the congregation of the School Sisters of Notre Dame in St. Louis.
She trained as a nun and as a teacher at the order’s college in St. Louis, graduating with a teaching certificate and a degree in history with a minor in political science and taking a vow of celibacy, poverty and obedience.
Scholz taught social studies and religion for 15 years at Catholic high schools in the Midwest including in Burlington, Iowa, and Jefferson City, Mo., challenging her students to get involved, then after earning a master’s in international education and a doctorate, spent 11 years training teachers in multicultural and global education, and to think critically about applying Catholic social teaching to the world, at what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University.
Then she was asked to represent the School Sisters at the United Nations, working for eight years primarily on girls’ issues including access to education — a core issue to the order founded in 1833 in Germany to teach girls who did not have access to education. “Our gift to the world was that desire to educate girls and women, and by doing so, to transform society,” Scholz said.
She traveled, visiting many of the 30 countries with School Sisters of Notre Dame, to learn about the congregation’s ministries and better represent the needs of people served as part of a working group of allies in the women’s movement.
Progress was measured in “commas and words” and whether outcome documents included calls for education for girls, ending child marriage and allowing girls to inherit land from their fathers.
“It’s slow,” Scholz said. “Then I moved to Washington. I was well prepared. It’s just as slow, just as frustrating.”
As associate director for social mission with the Leadership Conference of Women Religious, Scholz works with leaders of the some 300 different congregations of Women Religious across the nation to make their voices heard on issues as wide-ranging as poverty and racism to human trafficking.
“My task is to provide our members with tools they need to confront the evil of our time and to address the root causes of those evils,” Scholz said. “If I didn’t have the gift of faith, if I didn’t have the gift of community working with a religious community, if I didn’t have a rich prayer life, I couldn’t do this. I would have burned out long ago.”
Working in concert with a wide variety of faith-based organizations in Washington, D.C., “it’s a powerful voice” with members of Congress, the White House and administrative agencies, Scholz said. “We really do have an opportunity to make our voices heard because we speak for others. Our vested interest is the rights and dignity of people who are often denied their rights.”
Next up for Scholz is stepping away from her work with LCWR and taking a sabbatical to enjoy her jubilee celebrations, get reacquainted with family — Scholz is the oldest of seven siblings, including former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz — and spend quiet time listening for what she’s being called to do.
“I hope by January I’ll have a clearer picture of what God has in store for me next,” Scholz said.
Whatever her next ministry, Scholz will continue the work done by women religious around the world.
“There will be fewer women religious, but we’ll find them working with people neglected by society — migrants, survivors of trafficking. They’ll be looking to do the work that others are not yet doing,” Scholz said. “There will be fewer for sure, less visible, but I do think there will always be a call to join a faith-based community of religious congregation and do this kind of important ministry together.”
