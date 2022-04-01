FORT COLLINS, Colo. — During the last two years, Deborah Winking lent her services teaching special needs students from grades six to 12 in her home area of Colorado. What she found was that the same issues she had dealt with as a parent of a child with specific needs.
“It was all the same issues,” Winking said. “The same prejudices, the same over-helping, just the same damaging experiences as when I was raising my son.”
Winking, a Quincy native and Quincy Notre Dame High School graduate, took that motivation to complete what she calls a seven or eight year labor of love and published “Capable: A story of triumph for children the world has judged as ‘different.’”
“I thought about writing something more like a ‘how-to’ book,” she said, “but I made the deliberate decision to write a memoir. I think telling my story will help deliver the same message.
The overarching message of “Capable” and the message Winking wants to share is that children may have different needs, but that assumptions shouldn’t be made about those needs.
“You can’t make assumptions based on looks, or on movement, or on speech or lack of speech,” Winking said. “The best place to start is to assume competence. If there seems to be an issue, ask if help is needed, then give the least amount of assistance to get the job done.”
One of the issues Winking said concerns her is that by overhelping, it leads those children — and later, adults — that rely too much on others to help rather than allowing them to learn what they are capable of themselves.
“We can’t let the support become an end in and of itself,” she said. “We can’t get to where a child can’t respond without help.”
“Capable” has already made an impact among those striving for equality for special needs children and adults. Autism advocate Temple Grandin wrote the foreword for the book.
“’Capable’ provides parents with a prescription for ensuring that their child is able to pursue his or her best life despite the challenges they face,” Grandin said of the book.
Gary Chapman, best-selling author of “The 5 Love Languages” has also endorsed “Capable,” calling it “the book I would like to place in the hands of every couple who has a child with special needs.”
Along with trying to help parents on their journey, Winking said she’s using the lessons from her own life, shared in the book, to help teachers work with parents to help special needs students succeed. She already has a follow-up book in the works, planned for later this year.
“My next book due out this summer, “Capable Parenting,” is essentially the cliff notes,” she said. “(It’s) lessons distilled from Capable to help parents enable their child to live his or her best life regardless of the challenges they face.”
To purchase a copy of “Capable,” visit Amazon or highexpectationsparenting.com.
