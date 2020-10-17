QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame senior Phillip Dyer knows one of his character traits likely will help shape his future.
“I’ve never really liked being bossed around, having people in charge of me,” he said.
So he’s hoping to be the boss someday in his own business — maybe a gym — and he’s picking up some pointers in the new Adams County CEO class.
“This class will help me learn some skills that would benefit me in the future,” Dyer said.
Eleven students from four Adams County high schools — QND, Quincy High School, Central and Payson — signed up for the inaugural class focused on entrepreneurial education.
“Very few of the students will actually probably start a business right after high school in Adams County, but the hope is there’s a seed planted,” program facilitator Roger Leenerts said. “After they go to college and maybe go work somewhere for a while that entrepreneurial spirit sets in and they realize what a great opportunity it is to start a business in Adams County.”
The class, based at the Atrium on Third for first quarter and shifting to John Wood Community College’s Workforce Development Center for second quarter, blends classroom discussion with guest speakers, business tours and networking opportunities.
“There’s no other class like it. I like how we get out in the community and meet people,” QHS senior Harley Myers said. “That’s really going to help us in the future to become successful.”
Students spend two days a week in class, usually two days a week on tours and meet once via Zoom. Tour stops have included Dale Koontz — Builder, the Farm Stand, Adams Electric Cooperative, Marlboro Wire and Quincy Medical Group.
“They are having the opportunity to meet owners of businesses, executives of top companies in town,” Leenerts said. “Someday down the road they may get hold of that person, ‘remember when I came into your business in October 2020. I was in the CEO program. I’d like to talk to you about an opportunity.’ That’s what the goal is.”
QHS senior Paige Lannerd sees the value in the connections she’s making in the program — and in what she hears from guest speakers stressing strategic planning and organizational skills.
“Those are good skills to have in any job. I’m really not sure what I want to do, but I thought this would be an opportunity to do something I’m interested in,” she said.
“I want to go into business, and I feel like this is the perfect class for that,” QND senior Philip Vincent said. “You can’t really just look up how business works. You have to go in and learn firsthand from the actual business owner. This teaches you that, all the inside stuff.”
Students focus on three “milestone” projects — a small class business to start the year, a larger class business which happens over the winter and a spring trade show highlighting their own individual businesses.
Working in small groups one day last week students shared ideas for the larger class business, voted on their favorites and narrowed the list to six possibilities — a drive-in, selling hot chocolate, a running event, a Christmas gift basket/personal shopping business, a mystery box auction and a Christmas decorating business.
COVID-19 restrictions limit options often used by CEO classes, including entertainment events bringing in lots of people, and any business venture will need approval from the Adams County Health Department before the planning moves into assessing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats associated with the ideas.
“Some of these ideas might percolate in your head , or when you get home and are talking to your family, you’ll get an idea that builds on something we already talked about,” Leenerts said.
Businesses support the program by opening their doors for tours, despite the pandemic, and investing in the program.
“This program is not supported by the school system. It is not supported by taxpayers. It is supported by private businesses and groups that really see this as an economic development tool to be used,” Leenerts said.
Payson senior Emily Milakeve hopes to see even more students, from more schools, take advantage of the program. “Look into things you never thought about doing,” she said.
A personality assessment tool used early on in the class helped students learn more about themselves — or reinforce what they already know.
“I always knew I’m outgoing, very indecisive and like working with people,” QHS senior Alex Eckhardt said. “But we can see if (somebody’s) not super outgoing, we can invite them into a conversation.”
With small groups of students with different skills, “it allows us to think about ideas from different perspectives and offer ideas one person never thought of,” QHS senior Devin Hermsmeier said.
And working together in the small business to create class badges and lanyards led to valuable lessons even when things didn’t go as planned.
“Things took a lot longer to get than we expected,” Hermsmeier said. “We have to prepare a lot more in advance, and once we prepare a plan, don’t put it off. Get it done as soon as possible.”
It’s teamwork, with a twist.
“On a sports team, you don’t have a choice to get along with each other,” said QND senior Carter Van Hecke, who wants to be his own boss someday. “Here you can disagree with everybody. It’s really just learning to work with everyone.”