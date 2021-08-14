QUINCY — With summer quickly coming to an end, parents, grandparents, and other guardians have the unenviable task of gathering supplies to send students back to school with everything they need to get the year started off right. One group has returned once again to offer a helping hand, and this year, the back-to-school fair was a one-stop shop.
At Quincy’s George J. Iles Elementary school on Saturday morning, everything from physicals and haircuts to backpacks loaded with supplies were on hand for the taking.
Organized by First Baptist Church, the fair was a collection of community churches and organizations to bring help to anyone that wanted it, no questions asked.
In the Iles gym, tables were set up ranging from Pre-K to high school offering backpacks filled with grade-appropriate supplies.
Rev. Orville Jones, pastor of First Baptist, said getting everything together was a group effort.
“Each of the tables is a different grade,” he explained, “and each one is a different church or group that collects the supplies for that grade.”
Maxine Bassett from First Baptist said that each grade had at least 75 backpacks ready to go, though most had more than that. Bassett serves as the coordinator for the event, contacting other churches and the groups involved, usually starting in May, to get everything lined up for the start of the school year.
“We ask them all every year,” Bassett said. “We don’t take any of them for granted. Just because they helped last year, we don’t assume they’ll be back. We ask again each year.”
Bassett said the program that started as just a supply drive have grown into something much more. The event this year is completely self-contained, with the elementary school putting everything under one roof.
“We have clothes and shoes available,” she said. “They’re doing haircuts out in the cafeteria, and then Quincy Medical Group and the Adams County Health Department are doing physicals and dental exams and immunizations.”
For parents that weren’t in the area of Iles and may not have ready transportation, buses were running from QHS, Rooney Elementary, First Baptist Church, and the Early Childhood Center so everyone would have the opportunity to attend.
Rev. Jones said the efforts don’t end when the last student leaves on Saturday.
“Over the next week or two, we’ll have supplies available at the church,” he said. “If needed, if someone can’t get out to pick something up, we’ll find a way to get it to them.”
Jones said this year is better, to him, than last year’s drive-thru event.
“Seeing the kids come in, when they grab a new backpack, even with the masks on you can still see their faces light up.”
Later this year, when the next school semester is getting close, the group will offer a second phase of donations, with more supplies if needed, but also coats and gloves and hats for the colder weather.
Rev. Jones’s wife, Lena, said the event wouldn’t be possible without all the volunteers donating their time, from collecting and sorting to distributing items at the Saturday event.
“We’ve seen a lot of younger volunteers this year,” she said. “That’s a great thing to see, because it means the idea of giving back is still growing in the community.”
Being able to serve those in need is a blessing from God, Rev. Jones said.
“This community is so great,” he said. “We just want to find a way to make things a little easier for folks.”
For information on what help may be available or to volunteer with the group, please contact First Baptist Church in Quincy at 217-223-9454.