QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation will sponsor a Back-to-School “FUN”raiser Cocktail Party 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Centennial Room at Quincy Country Club.
Tickets are $30 per person in advance and $35 at the door.
Appetizers, beer, wine and soft drinks are included in the ticket price.
“This is a great way to gather together and celebrate our Catholic schools as we begin another school year,” said Michelle Eversman, who chairs the event with Susan Stamerjohn.
Tickets are available at the Gene Grawe Fund Office, located in the narthex of St. Peter Church, 2600 Maine; online at quincycatholicschools.org and by contacting Eversman at 217-653-6511 or Stamerjohn at 217-257-1238.
Proceeds will help support the QCES Foundation’s Tuition-Assistance Fund.