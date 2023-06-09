QUINCY — If the question is “what’s for lunch,” Chris Wiemelt just might have the answer.
Starting Monday, it’s what’s offered in the summer lunch program at Blessed Sacrament.
The school will offer free lunches 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Aug. 4, to all children up to age 18. Grab-and-go lunches can be picked up from the entrance in the alley off Eighth Street between the school and the church.
“This is a new endeavor for us,” meal coordinator Chris Wiemelt said. “We just want to serve our community and this end of town.”
To help fight hunger in communities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides funding for schools to continue providing meals during the summer.
Wiemelt worked with Quincy Public Schools Food Service Director Jean Kinder on the required paperwork for Blessed Sacrament to become a meal site. “QPS was a big help to guide us,” she said.
The Blessed Sacrament program hopes to assist neighborhood children who lack transportation to reach other meal sites in the community.
“Through our parish, people can sign up and be there to help hand out meals,” Wiemelt said. “It’s a parish-wide thing, a ministry.”
QPS provides dine-in meals this summer from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Baldwin Elementary School.
Meals will not be served at either school site on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, July 4.
“The meals during the school year are meals kids count on,” Kinder said. “This allows students to have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when they’re not in school.”
Meals are available at no charge to all children up to age 18.
“We have some parents who bring their families in. It’s $3 for adults to eat, and children are free,” Kinder said.
Meals feature foods similar to what’s served during the school year, with Monday’s menu calling for a hot dog and tater tots.
The meal service began Monday, June 5.
In its first week, “our numbers aren’t as high,” Kinder said. “We’re hoping that will pick up as people are made aware of it.”
Kinder said QPS looked at providing a lunch meal for pick-up at Blessed Sacrament, which had served as a meal distribution site during the pandemic.
“Due to staffing issues we were not able to provide that as well,” she said. “I’m glad Blessed Sacrament is offering that to parents.”
Kinder said information about available jobs in the food service department is online at qps.org.
“I’d love to have people come and work in our lunchrooms,” she said. “It’s especially helpful for mothers who want something with the same schedule as students.”
Meals also are served to QPS students attending summer school.
Brunch is served before each session of the K-5 Summer Academy at Rooney Elementary. Lunch is served to students attending summer school at Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School.
