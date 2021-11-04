QUINCY — A Quincy boy’s legacy is encouraging the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math — and helping some adults revisit their child-like wonder in the classroom.
“It was pretty cool,” said David Gilbert as he used a 3-D pen to create a design in the new STEM Lab at St. Peter School. “It almost works like a hot glue gun, but it’s plastic.”
The school dedicated the new Wilhelm Johnson Scholz STEM Lab on Thursday night, celebrating his short life and his impact on the future.
Wilhelm, the son of Becca and Jake Scholz, was diagnosed prenatally with Patau Syndrome, a genetic disorder with no known cure. Born Aug. 5, 2020, Will was a loving brother and the most perfect of sons until his death on Aug. 10, 2020.
“We were trying to think of ways to memorialize him and how to thank all of the doctors, nurses and all these other professionals that helped us or cared for us,” Becca Scholz said. “We thought the best way to do that would be to support our future STEM heroes.”
Memorials for Will provided seed money for the lab, housed in the school’s former computer lab and stocked with computers, robotics and 3-D printers.
“It just makes us feel good to think about the potential this lab could have for the kids in our community,” Scholz said. “We’re hoping this will encourage them to have a lifetime love of science and go out into these STEM-related fields and become our next generation of STEM heroes.”
St. Peter fourth-grader Richie Mast, who readily explains how the 3-D pens and printers work, already loves science and says the lab motivates him to learn even more. “It’s a fun thing,” Richie said.
Fifth-grader Olivia Scholz, Wilhelm’s older sister, did a Mars Rover project, similar to an egg drop challenge, in the lab. “I had such a fun time doing it. It really challenged my mind to work hard,” she said.
“It’s interesting because you never really know what you’re about to do,” fourth-grader Sean Dighe said. “One day you could be doing robots. The next day you could be building a constellation.”
And he found some good life lessons by trying to take a robot through an obstacle course.
“Sometimes I mess up. Sometimes I complete it. Sometimes I’m just flawless,” he said.
St. Peter Curriculum Director Chris Reichert and Principal Cindy Venvertloh wanted to reopen the school’s computer lab, dormant last year due to COVID-19, with more resources to meet the needs of both struggling and academically strong students and find a way to broaden the STEM activities already taking place in individual classrooms.
That led to the STEM lab, spurred by the memorials and a school committee, with full-time STEM teacher Nicole Genenbacher. In all, donors contributed $58,000 for the project.
“It’s been a huge success so far. For a lot of kids, it’s grown a new excitement for science and engineering. A whole new world is being opened to them,” Reichert said.
“The beauty of this is it’s not just a one-year project,” she said. “Out of this tragedy, something beautiful has been able to develop and will continue for many, many years in his memory.”
Students in kindergarten through sixth grade visit the lab twice a week, while seventh- and eighth-grade students sign up for special classes.
“They like my class just as much as PE and recess. I never thought I’d get that kind of compliment,” Genenbacher said.
In the lab, Genenbacher sees students learn to collaborate, communicate and respect each other’s ideas — all valuable skills for the future workforce.
“My favorite thing is when I give them a challenge and they say to me that’s not possible,” she said. “I say no’s not a word in this room. Nothing’s impossible. You just can’t figure it out right now.”
