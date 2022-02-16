QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame Principal Mark McDowell doesn’t have to look farther than the school’s own hallways to see what’s happening nationally in Catholic schools.
QND’s enrollment of 395 students is up 9% over last year, exceeding forecasts, fueled by the largest freshman class in over a decade.
“We’re happy any time we’re able to offer secondary Catholic education to more students and more families,” McDowell said.
Enrollment in Catholic schools in the United States rose 3.8% from the previous academic year, rebounding from a sharp drop caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nationwide enrollment increased by 62,000 to about 1.68 million students, the National Catholic Educational Association said Monday, marking the first increase in two decades and the largest jump it has recorded in at least five decades.
“It certainly bucks the trend we had been seeing prior to the pandemic,” McDowell said. “It’s logical to draw some connection between what we’ve experienced over the last two years and how that may have positively impacted enrollment in parochial schools, specifically Catholic schools.”
McDowell said several factors likely contributed to the increases nationwide.
“Key among them is the fact that people know of the high standards, the quality education and the common values that are associated with Catholic schools,” he said. “I also believe that Catholic schools are accustomed to tailoring their services to meet the needs of the families that they serve and did an exceptional job with that during the pandemic.”
Elementary and middle schools were harder hit nationally between the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 school year by the pandemic with a collective enrollment decline of 8.1%, compared with a 2.5% decline for secondary schools. Pre-kindergarten programs in Catholic schools saw the steepest drop at 26.6%.
Financial and enrollment problems were worsened by the pandemic and forced the permanent closure of many Catholic schools nationwide. After a wave of closures, there are now 5,938 Catholic schools in the United States, compared with more than 11,000 in 1970.
The latest report said over the last two years, the largest dioceses have been losing enrollment at more than double the rate of other dioceses.
“As the population in the United States shifts away from major cities, the largest dioceses may face more school closures and consolidation,” the report said. “Dioceses will need to determine how they can continue to serve underserved communities in their cities as these changes occur.”
But this year, Catholic elementary schools had a 5.8% increase in enrollment nationally, while secondary schools had a slight drop of 0.4%. Pre-K enrollment increased by 33.5%.
“Enrollment of the youngest learners in Catholic schools was a driver of the overall Catholic elementary school increase. Almost every state had an increase in pre-kindergarten enrollment,” the report said.
In Quincy, both QND and the four Catholic elementary schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter — saw enrollment grow during the pandemic.
“This year our numbers did dip a little bit, back closer to the pre-COVID numbers,” said Sara Reuschel, executive director of the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation.
“There were families that felt like they could find more opportunities within the Catholic school system,” she said. “I have been really encouraged by the number of new families we’ve already started to hear from this year looking at next school year.”
Reuschel said it’s exciting to have more families looking at the opportunity of Catholic education.
“There is great value in Catholic schools, and families, Catholic or non-Catholic, see that value more and more,” Reuschel said. “Locally we want to ensure every family sees Catholic schools as an option for them.”
Enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is open for Quincy’s Catholic schools, and scholarships and tuition assistance are available to families.
During the 2021-22 school year, the QCES Foundation awarded more than $100,000 in tuition assistance to more than 60 families representing nearly 100 students. Each family received an average tuition assistance award of more than $1,600.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
