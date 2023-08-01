QUINCY — Reorganization plans for Quincy Catholic Schools took a step forward Tuesday with the hiring of a chief administrative officer.
Christopher Gill takes on the new role officially Oct. 1, but will participate in some early stages of an upcoming strategic planning process.
“It’s just nice to have a little bit of leadership right now, somebody that can start this process of functioning as a system,” said Andrew Mays, a search committee member who also serves as president of the Quincy Catholic Schools Board of Specified Jurisdiction.
With work toward the strategic plan set to begin, “it’s a big job, and frankly, that’s really the reason we needed somebody in this role as soon as we do,” Mays said. “We need somebody whose job it was to really dig into a lot of this stuff. Those areas are really what Chris is going to start digging into from day one.”
Gill said he is blessed and honored with the new job.
“I look forward to working with our four existing parochial elementary schools to create a unified school system in collaboration with the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois,” Gill said.
“Catholic education is helping our youth better understand how Jesus is present in their lives founded on strong academics that develop the whole person. Quincy Catholic Schools have been excelling in this aspect for many years, and I see my role as maximizing that strength while collaborating with the leadership and faculty at each school.”
The Quincy Catholic Education Leadership Team proposed in April 2022 forming a school system independent from the parishes, but still supported by them, that builds on existing strengths in the four schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter — with a new joint governing structure.
A first step came with forming a new Board of Specified Jurisdiction to set the direction for the schools.
Mays and vice president Erin Frazier work with board members Terry Ellerman, Jacob Tadeo, Dan Reichert, Aaron Weiman, Sara Reuschel, Brian Dreier, Donna Richmiller, Amy Siebers and Chris Wiemelt.
Hiring Gill “is the second step where we’ve got a little infrastructure around the board to start implementing some of the stuff we’ve talked about,” Mays said.
“Our new board, along with our wonderful staff, have been working hard to ensure the best aspects of each of our schools can be shared between them,” Mays said. “This new role is the next piece of the puzzle that will allow us to realize these shared goals.”
A search committee made up of board members Mays, Frazier, Weiman and Tadeo interviewed Gill, who also met with a panel of principals and the pastors on the QCS Corporate Board, and recommended him for the post.
“We’re very pleased,” Mays said. “Chris is going to be great for us.”
Gill returns to the Quincy area after serving since 2021 as vice president of student affairs and dean of students for Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. Gill previously was dean of student life at Culver-Stockton College.
“My family can’t wait to return to the area. Quincy is like a family, and who wouldn’t want to be part of a city that feels so welcoming?” Gill said. “It truly feels like coming back home.”
Mays said the strategic planning process will focus on eight domains — Catholic identity, academics/technology, advancement/strategic communication, enrollment management/marketing, facilities/technology infrastructure, finances, governance and student life.
“We’re in the process of figuring out who the domain chairs are, who the representatives from the board are, then we’ll populate the rest of the committees and get as much feedback as we can from the community over the next couple months,” Mays said.
Plans call for using the process to highlight the best of each of the schools and identify opportunities to make Catholic education in Quincy the best it can be.
No changes are planned for the 2023-24 year which begins this month, but some changes could be possible for the 2024-25 year.
“Everything is functioning as is as far as the schools go this year,” May said. “We’ll see what the strategic planning process gives us. There’s no timelines. Whatever we can accomplish, we’ll try to accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.