QUINCY — Classes begin next week in Quincy Public Schools and many area districts, and educators say they’re ready.
So are police officers to make sure students stay safe.
Quincy Police Department Officer Luke Humke says drivers play a key role in back-to-school safety.
“Be more vigilant. Kids will be walking to school,” said Humke, the department’s school resource officer for QPS elementary buildings. “Follow school zone speeds when kids are present.”
Humke also urged drivers to pay attention to school buses.
“The thing is to have more patience in the morning. There’s going to be a lot of school buses out and about on their routes,” he said. “Obey the stop arms on a school bus. When lights are flashing yellow, that’s an indicator they’re slowing down and the stop arm is going to come out. Don’t race around the school bus.”
Bus drivers, students and drivers all need to get into the routine of school — and educators say this will be a more routine start to classes.
“This is sort of a normal start to our year,” QPS Director of Teaching and Learning Kim Dinkheller said. “We went multiple years with very unique starts due to pandemic-related requirements we had to work around. This year, for the most part ... it seems to mirror a routine start similar to what we did last year.”
Students can expect to see some new faces in classrooms.
“We’re always going to have new faces in buildings, new teachers and new staff,” Dinkheller said. “Last year we had a couple new principals, a new superintendent. We don’t have as many new leaders this year.”
A new leader herself last year, St. James Principal Renee Higgins looks forward to seeing students starting with a half-day on Wednesday.
“We’re excited to be able to have parents again back on campus, to have more events. A huge key is relationship building, that’s in life in general, and we’re excited to not have barriers that make that more difficult,” Higgins said. “Education is just a very joyful career. What other career can you see smiles on children’s faces? It’s a true blessing.”
The first full week of classes begins Monday at Quincy Notre Dame High School with 380 students, surpassing enrollment expectations, Principal Mark McDowell said.
“One of the many positives to any new school year is the idea of a fresh start. A fresh start is a friend to both our students and staff,” McDowell said.
“This year marks the third year of our House System initiative. Students will continue to meet in House for 30 minutes twice each week,” he said. “While in House, students will be able to interact with one another and engage in fun activities designed to build a stronger school community, foster leadership skills and focus on team building opportunities and contribute to increased school spirit.”
Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel said the start of a new school year always is an exciting time for students, parents and staff.
“The staff at our four Catholic elementary schools enjoys the opportunity to come back together and ensure a smooth start for another great year of learning and student growth,” she said. “We look forward to the opportunity to work in our school community with our families to support each child’s development in both academics and faith formation.”
