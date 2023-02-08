QUINCY — Enrollment is open for the 2023-24 year for Quincy’s four Catholic elementary schools, and applications are being accepted for tuition assistance through the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation.
Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter offer preschool through eighth grade in a faith-based, family environment focused on providing high-quality education.
“Enrolling in one of Quincy’s Catholic elementary schools shouldn’t be limited by a family’s financial ability,” QCES Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel said. “Our schools are welcoming new families every year, and we are fortunate to have the ability to support families thanks to many generous supporters.”
Families can find out more about the elementary schools at preschool open houses and kindergarten round-ups.
Open houses will take place 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Dominic and 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at St. Francis. Online preschool registration begins Feb. 23 at St. Peter, and families may call Blessed Sacrament to schedule a preschool visit.
Round-ups will take place 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 3 at St. Francis, 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 15 at St. Dominic, 12:30 to 2:45 p.m. or 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. March 16 at St. Peter and 1 to 2 p.m. March 17 at Blessed Sacrament.
More information is available by calling Blessed Sacrament at 217-228-1477, St. Dominic at 217-224-0041, St. Francis at 217-222-4077 and St. Peter at 217-223-1120.
