QUINCY — The “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle Mega Drawing will take place 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the St. Francis Parish Picnic.
Thirty-five prizes, totaling more than $141,000, will be awarded. The $10,000 third prize, $20,000 second prize and $100,000 grand prize winners will be drawn first, placed in a sealed envelope and announced at 8 p.m.
Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
A limited number of tickets at $100 each remain available online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org and at the Quincy Notre Dame Foundation office. The deadline to buy a ticket for the raffle is noon Friday.
Proceeds from the Mega Raffle will be divided equally between the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and QND Foundations to provide financial support to Quincy’s five Catholic schools.
The four elementary schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter — and QND also will benefit individually through the $10 ticket give-back program.
More information is available by calling QCES Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel at 217-779-3157 or QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman at 217-224-2598, sending email to support@quincymegaraffle.org and online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org.
