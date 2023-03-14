QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and Quincy Notre Dame Foundations kick off the 12th annual Everybody Wins Mega Raffle on Thursday.
Forty prizes will be awarded in the raffle, with a grand prize of $100,000, second prize of $15,000 and third-place prize of $10,000.
Tickets are $100 each and will be sold by QCES and QND families, the Gene Grawe Fund office in the lobby of St. Peter Church and online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org.
Four thousand tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. With each ticket purchase, $10 will be donated back to one or more of the Catholic schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis, St. Peter or QND — at the buyer’s discretion.
“We are proud to continue to offer this fundraising opportunity for lucky winners while making a tremendous difference in Catholic education,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said.
Since its inception, the Mega Raffle has raised more than $2.1 million to support tuition assistance, technology updates and other uses for Quincy’s five Catholic schools.
The top prizes, along with 32 others will be announced at the Mega Drawing at 8:35 a.m. May 19, live on 97.9 KICK-FM.
The raffle also includes a $25,000 Early Bird prize. All ticket sellers and purchasers are eligible for this prize, and to qualify, tickets must be turned into the QND Foundation by 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, or before tickets sell out. This drawing will take place live on 97.9 KICK-FM on Friday, April 28.
Two Fantastic Friday Drawings will award $500 to two winners each on May 5 and May 12.
“Part of what makes the Everybody Wins Mega Raffle so fun is that it is supported by the entire community,” QCES Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel said. “We believe that our Catholic schools are a benefit to the overall community as they provide a choice for families, employ well over 100 educators and staff and provide the necessary education and tools for students to become great leaders in our city, state and beyond.”
More information is available by calling Reuschel at 217-779-3157, Stuckman at 217-224-2598 and online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org.
