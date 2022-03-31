QUINCY — The 11th annual “Everybody Wins” Mega Raffle kicks off Wednesday to support Quincy’s five Catholic schools.
The grand prize is $100,000, second prize is $20,000 and third prize is $10,000.
Four thousand tickets, at $100 each, will be sold by the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and Quincy Notre Dame families, the Gene Grawe Fund office in the lobby of St. Peter Church and online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org.
With each ticket sold, $10 will be donated back to one or more of the schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis, St. Peter or QND — at the buyer’s discretion.
The raffle, sponsored by the Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools and Quincy Notre Dame Foundations, has raised more than $2 million since its inception.
“These funds have enabled us to make a significant difference in the lives of many families through financial aid and enhancements in our schools,” QND Foundation Executive Director Kurt Stuckman said. “The goal of the QND and QCES Foundations is to collaboratively support the educational process of our students, and these funds go a long way in assisting us in doing so.”
The top prizes, along with 32 others, will be announced at the Mega Drawing on June 11 at the St. Francis Picnic.
A $25,000 Super-Early Bird prize drawing will take place on Friday, May 20. All ticket sellers and buyers are eligible for the prize, and to qualify, tickets must be turned into the QND Foundation by 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, or before tickets sell out.
Six Early Bird Drawings will award $500 to two winners on May 27, June 3 and June 10. All Super- and “Fantastic Friday” Early Bird drawings will be broadcast live at 8:30 a.m. on 97.9 KICK-FM.
“We are thankful for those who participate in the Mega Raffles and support our schools through other means of stewardship,” QCES Foundation Executive Director Sara Reuschel said. “It gives us the ability to ensure students have access to Catholic education regardless of financial ability.”
More information on the raffle and its rules is available online at QuincyMegaRaffle.org and by calling Reuschel at 217-779-3157 or Stuckman at 217-224-2598.
