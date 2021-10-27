QUINCY — Jennifer Dyer says the motivation behind the annual Quincy Notre Dame Extravaganza can be found in its name.
“It’s things our budget doesn’t necessarily allow for — the extras — hence the name Extravaganza,” said Dyer, who chairs this year’s event with Pattie Paxton and Misty Cramsey. “It’s for those extra items for our students.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Friday, Nov. 19 event at the Ambiance, 5225 Kochs Lane.
The event will be in-person, after shifting to virtual last year due to COVID-19, and the “Anchored in Faith” theme not only reminds QND supporters of the faith which unifies them but also encourages people to show pride in the school with its blue, gold and white design.
“The QND Extravaganza allows us to address a variety of needs without significantly impacting tuition,” Principal Mark McDowell said. “In addition, it provides a terrific opportunity for the Greater Raider Family to join together in celebration of our past, present and future.”
Tickets are $65 a person, through Nov. 10, and cover dinner, drinks and a bid number for all live and silent auctions.
Live auction items this year include a “bourbon tasting experience” house party, a trip to Kentucky and a golf trip to North Carolina.
The silent auction offers “a little bit of everything,” Dyer said, from gift certificates to tickets to college and professional events.
“We also have a section for the silent auction that is just Notre Dame-related. We auction off apparel that would be unique for QND, pictures of sports teams that are autographed. Even some popular items are VIP parking for graduation or sporting events and VIP seating for graduation,” Dyer said. “One fun thing we do is search the basement of QND and come up with a couple unique and old items that mean a lot to an alumni or someone there years ago.”
Online silent auction bidding opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
While other QND fundraisers help reduce the cost of tuition or meet school needs, “this directly benefits our students,” Dyer said, and event proceeds in the past have been used to buy an activity bus and lab equipment.
The event will feature entertainment with caricature artist Jamie Green also available to draw portraits.
A separate raffle, held as part of the event, offers a grand prize of $3,000 cash or a $4,000 tuition credit to QND or a Quincy Catholic elementary school. Raffle tickets are $50 each.
Event and raffle tickets and more information are available online at quincynotredame.org by clicking on the “extravaganza” link, or at quincynotredame.ejoinme.org/extravaganza2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.