QUINCY — St. Peter fifth-grader Piper Eddy could have just gone to a faucet to fill a cup with water.
Instead she used a marble to knock down a line of dominoes to pop a balloon filled with water, which trickled down a tube into a cup.
“I’d rather just pour water into a cup instead,” Eddy admitted. “This is a little over-exaggerated, but fun.”
The design was one of 27 on display Friday afternoon at the first St. Peter Wilhelm Johnson Scholz STEM Lab’s Rube Goldberg Fair.
The school’s fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students spent nearly a month learning about Goldberg, an engineer turned Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, and creating his namesake machines to complete a simple task in a not so simple way.
Students demonstrated their machines and explained the energy involved in using inclined planes and pulleys to turn on a lamp or to charge a cell phone in the People’s Choice project designed by Claire Gramke, Sydney Meyer, Anistyn Willingham and Lilly Fischer.
Teacher Nicole Genenbacher said the science fair provided a “real-life application” of what students learn in her science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, class.
“They have been thinking of the craziest ways to do the most simple things. They think it’s fun and hilarious, then come to realize it’s really challenging to think in that type of way,” she said.
“If it doesn’t work, you could just try it again in a different way,” said fourth-grader Sarah Hagedorn, who worked on a machine using marbles, tubes, track and a toy car to pop a balloon.
“You learn to improvise,” Eddy said.
“It’s not as easy as it looks when you see videos of people building huge Rube Goldberg projects,” said sixth-grader Tyler Goestenkor, who worked with a group to to build a machine to deal Uno cards. “It’s more fun to do it this way.”
Genenbacher hopes time in the lab challenges students.
“Every time you moan and groan your brain is working, you’re thinking and growing,” she told students. “That’s what I’m more worried about than if you like it or not.”
But fourth-grader Curtis Robnett said he liked the challenge of creating a machine to put dog food into a dish.
Pieces of dog food tumbled down a Hot Wheels track into a tunnel and then into the bowl — sometimes.
“Sometimes it bounces out. Sometimes it bounces in,” fourth-grader Jefferson Miller said.
“It was really fun, but it was surprising how difficult you can make one thing,” Robnett said. “I like difficult better because it’s more challenging.”
Genenbacher wants to see the fair become an annual event to challenge students.
Even more important, she wants to change their mindset.
“I want them to start to have that engineering mindset, to be asking questions and noticing different things they didn’t before, thinking about other careers,” she said.
Next year, though, they’ll need a new idea for a machine.
“They cannot repeat the same project they did this first year, especially for my fourth-graders,” she said. “I want to see how they grow each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.