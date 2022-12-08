QUINCY — Students at Blessed Sacrament hear the same thing every day from school staff.
“We’ve just been telling the kids to make sure they’re washing their hands and covering their mouth when they cough,” Principal Lisa Berhorst said. “We remind them every day.”
With cold and flu season getting an early start this year, and COVID-19 numbers again on the rise, schools are encouraging students, and families, to do what they can to stay healthy.
Berhorst said the school’s attendance is faring well so far.
“We’ve had some kids go home sick, but we’re still under 10% of kids that are out,” she said.
At St. Dominic School, 30% of students are out due to illness — enough to cancel the Christmas programs that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
“A lot of them have influenza A and strep both. That’s what’s going around,” school secretary Nancy Boone said.
Quincy Public Schools Nursing Director Brandy Kirby said nurse’s offices in the schools have been busy the last couple of weeks.
“There’s a lot going around. Influenza A has hit. We’re still seeing COVID, seeing strep. We are seeing some RSV,” Kirby said. “I don’t know that everybody is getting tested for what they have. Sometimes we have the illness, but don’t know what they have.”
Higher-than-usual numbers of illness hit earlier this year.
“We don’t normally see this until we come back from Christmas break,” Kirby said.
With the holidays approaching along with more opportunities to gather with family and friends, Kirby encourages everyone to take some precautions.
“If you’re feeling sick or have a fever, don’t be going around other family members. Don’t go to activities, so you don’t spread it,” Kirby said. “Use good hand hygiene. Get flu shots.”
In the meantime, she urges students and their families to follow the district’s sick day guidelines to avoid sharing germs.
“Make sure to encourage students to wash their hands frequently,” she said. “If they have a cough, use cough etiquette. Cough into their sleeves. Things like that help.”
QPS sick day guidelines call for keeping a child home from school if he or she has a fever of 100 degrees or higher, has been vomiting, has had diarrhea, has very red, irritated eyes with drainage, crusting or pain, has a rash of unknown origin that has not yet been evaluated by a medical provider, has a severe sore throat or has a constant or productive cough that may be accompanied by headache and body aches.
Families also should follow the 24 hour rule of keeping a child home until fever has been gone without the aid of fever-reducing medication for 24 hours, keeping the child home for 24 hours after the last time he or she has vomited or had diarrhea and is eating a normal diet and keeping the child home at least 24 hours after the first dose of an antibiotic.
Children sent home from school for fever, vomiting or diarrhea should stay home the next school day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.