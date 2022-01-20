QUINCY — The Quincy Catholic Elementary Schools Foundation will present their 2022 Friend of Catholic Education Award to the Franciscan friars of Quincy.
The Franciscan order was originally established in Quincy in the late 1850s, when St. Boniface requested assistance to start a school. In 1860, the order established what would become Quincy University as well as St. Francis Solanus Church and School. Since that time, the Franciscans have given a hand in creating or operating parishes throughout Quincy, including St. Benedict, St. Peter, St. Joseph, and Blessed Sacrament.
QCES board president Elizabeth Brown said that the history of Catholic education in Quincy begins with the friars, when they established that first elementary school more than 160 years ago.
“Their unique spirit and generous love built a firm foundation for the high-quality, faith-based education we have come to know today,” Brown said. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to recognize their impact on past generations and their legacy which will shape future generations.”
The Friend of Catholic Education Award was created in 2009 to recognize an individual, couple, or organization for their contributions to strengthening Catholic education in the Quincy community.
The award will be presented at the QCES annual award dinner on Feb. 5. The dinner will be hosted by the Atrium Hotel on Third in Quincy. Tickets for the dinner are $100 and are available through the QCES Foundation office or the foundation’s Facebook page. The annual dinner serves as a fundraiser for the foundation’s tuition assistance fund. Since 2009, the QCES Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in tuition assistance for students attending Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis, or St. Peter elementary schools.
