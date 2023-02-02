QUINCY — Kinsley Adams had it all figured out why this week of the school year was important.
“We celebrate being Catholic,” the Blessed Sacrament second-grader said.
Catholic Schools Week combines games, community service, field trips and family activities at Quincy Notre Dame High School and the four Catholic elementary schools — Blessed Sacrament, St. Dominic, St. Francis and St. Peter.
The week offers an opportunity to gain “a better understanding of what being part of a Catholic school is about,” Blessed Sacrament Principal Lisa Berhorst said.
But adding in fun activities — like a trip to Scottie’s Fun Center or Kinsley’s personal favorite, the gymnastics center — helps to make it fourth-grader Bryson Shull’s favorite week of the school year.
“Part of growing up is having fun. You learn a lot that way,” Berhorst said.
The school looked to learn more about the community Wednesday by recognizing emergency responders and inviting police, firefighters and ambulance personnel to join the students for lunch.
“We want to honor those that put their life on the line for us,” Berhorst said. “It’s good for kids to see that they’re just normal people out there helping everyone.”
Quincy Fire Department Lt. Eric Becks sat at a table surrounded by students for a lunch of cheese bread with pizza sauce.
“Lunch is good. I’d put it up there with firehouse meals, depending on who’s cooking, that is,” Becks said.
Even better was spending time with the kids.
“It’s a nice change for us. The youthful energy helps us through the day,” Becks said. “I’m lucky enough that my niece goes to school here, so it’s a special treat to come eat with her today and enjoy Catholic Schools Week with her.”
Third-grader Alyssa Druffel, Beck’s niece, said the week has been fun.
“We get to do all kinds of activities,” she said.
Quincy Police Chief Adams Yates, who fielded a variety of questions from the students at his table, said the members of the department look forward to spending time at the school each year.
“It just gives us a good opportunity to engage with kids in non-enforcement type situations,” Yates said. “We can learn a little about them. They can learn a little about us. It just fosters good relations.”
While eating lunch, fourth-grader Briella Reis talked about one of the week’s fun activities, reading books to early childhood students, that help the week make a lasting impact.
“We can get closer to Jesus,” Briella said. “And we help the community.”
