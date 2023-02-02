Catholic Schools Week

Lt. Eric Becks with the Quincy Fire Department joined his niece Alyssa Druffel, center, and other Blessed Sacrament students for lunch on Wednesday. The school invited emergency personnel to lunch as part of celebrating Catholic Schools Week. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Kinsley Adams had it all figured out why this week of the school year was important.

“We celebrate being Catholic,” the Blessed Sacrament second-grader said.

