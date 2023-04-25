QUINCY — More than 400 families with students in the Catholic school system will receive tuition assistance, thanks to money raised over the past year by the Gene Grawe Fund.
"Wanting to go to Catholic school, but not being able to pay for it, should never be an option, because there are ways," said JoAnne Witte said, organizer for the Grawe fund. "One family is getting free tuition at Notre Dame by doing the Gene Grawe Fund this year. It can be done. It’s not because a family has a lot of money but getting family and friends to support them. It’s money we are already spending with these merchants."
This year, through the sale of gift cards, the Grawe Fund raised more than $375,000, to be used to cover part or all of tuition for 437 families. The average award comes out this year to $840, with one family receiving $6,361.
Since the fund's inception in 2008, more than $3.2 million dollars has been raised to offset Catholic education tuition costs.
“Local businesses are more than happy to give," Witte said. "Instead of using credit cards, they give us that 3% instead of the credit card companies. The money stays local (and) our people support those businesses. Some of our people won’t shop anywhere else unless they use the gift cards."
A three-year-old Catholic student in pre-k will be in kindergarten during the 2024-25 school year, so they can register to start saving now.
"Our children need to be grounded. Education is so important, and what we teach our children is so important," Witte said. "These children are our future and we need to do everything we can to make education our top priority. Families have told me, '(We) would not be able to afford Catholic education if not for this Gene Grawe Fund.' It does make my heart happy, I have to say that."
