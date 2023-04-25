Gene Grawe Fund

More than $3750,000 raised by the Gene Grawe Fund in the past year will be shared by 437 families in the Quincy Catholic education system to help offset tuition costs.

QUINCY — More than 400 families with students in the Catholic school system will receive tuition assistance, thanks to money raised over the past year by the Gene Grawe Fund.

"Wanting to go to Catholic school, but not being able to pay for it, should never be an option, because there are ways," said JoAnne Witte said, organizer for the Grawe fund. "One family is getting free tuition at Notre Dame by doing the Gene Grawe Fund this year. It can be done. It’s not because a family has a lot of money but getting family and friends to support them. It’s money we are already spending with these merchants."

