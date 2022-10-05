QUINCY — Denman fifth-grader Adley VanAusdall worked carefully to illustrate a poem on what will be the page of a calendar.
But most important was the poem’s simple message — “Roses are red, violets are blue. You save lives and that’s what you do.”
Fifth-graders in Nathaniel Keller’s class worked with their second-grade buddies from John Vahlkamp’s class to create pages for a calendar for area first responders.
“We’re just going to show our community that we appreciate and respect our first responders by creating an uplifting inspirational calendar for them,” Vahlkamp said. “Each day will be an inspirational quote, a picture, a joke — something to show them that we care.”
Fifth-grader Vashti Lawrence said the project gives students a way to recognize the important work done by first responders.
“It makes them feel better about their jobs and encourages them to do it better,” Vashti said. Honoring first responders is a school-wide project spearheaded by students in Isibindi and Onraka, two of the eight houses at Denman.
The house system adopted by two Quincy schools, Denman and Quincy Notre Dame High School, helps build relationships between students and staff across a school building.
“When we transitioned into the building of Denman, it became very apparent we needed to do something to make this very big building feel small,” Principal Chrissy Cox said.
The school started with four houses in the 2019-20 year, then transitioned to eight last year drawing on the example set by Ron Clark and his Atlanta-based Ron Clark Academy. Each house has K-5 students and a specific focus, including courage for Isibindi and unity for Onraka, with students learning “how to implement that in the school and in the community,” Cox said.
“We not only get to be challenged. We get to be challenged together. We get to work really hard with each other,” said fifth-grader Trigg Myers, a house leader in Onraka. “I’m competitive, but I’m learning to build others up even when I’m competitive.”
Four community service projects per year, each led by two houses working together, “give us a mindset of service. We’re not all here to take but to give as well,” Cox said.
“I like that we get to work together with different people from different grades,” said fifth-grader Harper Kamm, a house leader with Vashti in Isibindi.
Over at QND, students in Sapientia competed against each other in a Bible-based Kahoot game during one of last week’s house meetings while other houses worked on a Homecoming float and gathered family-style in the cafeteria for pizza.
QND social studies teacher Amy Kaiser said the house system provides an opportunity to build community for students, staff and the school as a whole.
“You see a lot more connections between students. You will see students of different grade levels helping each other,” Kaiser said. “It’s more like a sense of we’re all in this together.”
QND adopted a system last year of four communities — named Matthew, Mark, Luke and John — and 16 houses with some 25 students from freshmen to seniors.
“This year we’re starting to figure out what we’re doing. It feels like this year we’re a lot closer with each other in our houses,” sophomore Allie Branjes said. “There’s more opportunity to get to know upperclassmen or lower classmen. You know most people in your grade because you have classes with them.”
Vying for points as individual houses and communities to win the Raider Cup only adds to the fun.
“We all want to win,” said junior Ryan Bergman, a house leader and school scorekeeper tracking all points earned by houses and communities.
Seeing the positive effect on school culture at Father McGivney in Glen Carbon and St. James Academy near Kansas City piqued QND’s interest in the house system.
“It’s another opportunity for students to have a group of people to plug into with our school,” QND Director of Christian Formation Mike Young said. “Sometimes students don’t necessarily plug into a particular extracurricular activity. This gives those students the sense of community, of family we hope every single student will have.”
Houses meet 30 minutes twice a week for team building, faith formation and service activities.
“We’ve kind of adopted a slogan the students came up with last year – family within a family,” Young said. “What are things good healthy families do together? They have fun together, do activities together, grow in their faith together, serve other people together. That’s our approach to house time.”
Each house has two student leaders and a mentor teacher, with a staff member assigned as “dean” in each community. Two school captains, a senior and a junior, oversee running the house system with Young and the four deans.
“What makes me so pleased with the whole process is watching students step up to show leadership, love and care for the school and the house system,” Young said.
“It’s going to work differently for each school. We don’t do it exactly how Father McGivney and St. James do it, but it’s a great way to foster that leadership, camaraderie and community within the school.”
Students are assigned a house as kindergartners at Denman and as freshmen at QND.
QND initially worked to balance males and females, along with grade levels and athletes, among the houses. Assigning freshmen now is more random, but incoming siblings of current students are put into the same community but a different house.
Back at Denman, weekly meetings as houses or buddy classrooms bring students together.
“It helps them to know and identify students across the building and really does help this very big building feel smaller,” Cox said. “We felt this was a great launching point for us to really create leaders and learners in our community.”
