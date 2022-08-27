QUINCY — A statue newly placed on a stairway landing offers an important reminder to St. Francis students.
“It is a gorgeous piece that will remind us of the faith-filled work of St. Francis of Assisi each day,” St. Francis Solanus Principal Julie Radel said. “We’re very blessed to have it in our school.”
But bringing St. Francis the statue to St. Francis the school this week took both artistic talent and woodworking skills along with a bit of recycling.
“It’s just been a wonderful project,” Radel said.
The refurbished statue was donated to the St. Francis parish by Joseph and Sarah Williams, owners of Hillsboro-based JWS Artistic Inspiration which restored the statue’s missing fingers and faded colors.
“It had potential, but it really needed quite a bit of work,” Sarah Williams said.
The couple wanted to find a home for the statue, which they’d had for several years, and thought a church named for the saint might be interested. She has family in the Quincy area, and the priest that married the couple works at the Illinois Veterans Home, so they knew of St. Francis parish which wanted the statue and paid for the restoration.
Joseph Williams rebuilt the broken fingers — using layers of epoxy and putty that were sanded, sculpted and painted over time — and repainted the statue by hand, giving the saint a more youthful experience.
“I’ve always enjoyed bringing statues to life, especially with the eyes and the coloring, to bring a fresh look to them,” he said. “Most statues that I paint I do end up completely redoing rather than retouching. That allows me to bring a little bit of an artistic style, some texturing on the robe. As I’m working, I really do focus a lot on the face. I want it to bring joy.”
Rev. Steven Arisman asked that the statue be placed in the school because of the ties between St. Francis of Assisi and St. Francis Solanus, the school’s namesake.
St. Francis of Assisi founded the Franciscans, the Order of Friars Minor. St. Francis Solanus, a Spanish friar and a Franciscan who died in 1610, served as a missionary in South America encouraging people to follow the Catholic faith.
“It was just so fitting that the school has a St. Francis of Assisi statue with all our ties to the Franciscan order. For over 100 years, the Order of Friars Minor served the parish, and if you’re serving the parish, you’re really involved with the school,” Radel said.
Arisman also asked Bob Haas, a parish member and a woodworker, to create a base for the statue placed next to a sign with the school’s mission statement in a stairway landing.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind thing. I never made a pedestal for a statue before,” said Haas, a retired social worker who downplayed his role in what he described as a group project.
“A lot of nice things are going on at St. Francis, all part of our stewardship response to gifts received,” he said. “I have a gift of woodworking. l use that to help people on their journey to God.”
Wood for the pedestal came from recycling the tops of five desks no longer used by the school, and Haas added a custom wood edge around the pedestal to help stabilize the statue.
The plaster statue was made by the St. Louis-based Kaletta Statuary Company, launched by a German immigrant in the 1870s, Haas said, and shows St. Francis with a bag of gold coins at his feet, renouncing the wealth of this world for the world of Jesus Christ.
“His father was a very wealthy silk merchant. He basically gave that up, renounced his wealth and where he came from to follow God. It’s an interesting depiction, one we hadn’t seen before,” Sarah Williams said. “The other thing that’s interesting about that statue is the representation of the stigmata on Francis.”
The Williams say they’re happy the statue has a proper home — and one in a school where it can give teachers and students a greater sense of peace, holiness and joy.
“We both know how art really touches people,” Sarah Williams said. “One thing that brings us a lot of joy is being able to have these statues go out to where people can see them and enjoy them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.