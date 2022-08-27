St. Francis

St. Francis students walk by a newly-placed statue of St. Francis of Assisi in a stairway at the school. Bringing the statue to the school has "just been a wonderful project," Principal Julie Radel said.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A statue newly placed on a stairway landing offers an important reminder to St. Francis students.

“It is a gorgeous piece that will remind us of the faith-filled work of St. Francis of Assisi each day,” St. Francis Solanus Principal Julie Radel said. “We’re very blessed to have it in our school.”

