Miller, Smith named co-chairs for 45th QND fund drive

QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame announced the selection of the co-chairs for the school's 2022 fund drive.
Slated to kick off Jan. 21, the 45th annual fund drive will be chaired by Lydia Miller and Scott Smith.
"Quincy Notre Dame has developed generations of leaders through its faith-based education and atmosphere," Miller said. "Each student is known as an individual, and able to grow in knowledge, values and faith."
Miller is a 2004 graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. She received a bachelors degree in accounting from St. Ambrose University and an MBA from Quincy University in 2008. Miller is the senior director of benefits and compensation at Dot Foods based in Mount Sterling. She lives in Quincy with her two children, Malena and Brantley, who attend St. Peter School. Her late husband, Brett Miller, was a 2001 QND graduate. Miller is currently engaged to Paul Slater of Quincy.
Scott Smith is a 1980 graduate of Nauvoo-Colusa High School and a 1984 graduate of Quincy College. He is the senior vice president of State Street Bank in Quincy. Smith also serves on the executive board of Arts Quincy and is a past board member of the American Red Cross, YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Quincy University Mart Heinen Booster Club. Smith resides in Quincy with his wife, Marilyn.
"The Quincy community ensures all students have options for a quality education," Smith said. "QND provides students with an education rooted in their faith while preparing them for a future in their professional life, and as leaders who are committed to providing service to others."
The QND Foundation has raised more than $17 million in the past 44 years. In 2021, the fund drive beat the $447,500 target by more than $124,000. The money raised from the fund drive helps keep tuition affordable by covering a portion of the school's operating costs and closing the gaps left between education costs and tuition dollars. For the 2021-22 school year, QND has 398 students enrolled with 35% receiving financial assistance.
"It’s impressive to see alumni who leave the community to further their education and come back to QND as parents, teachers, coaches, administrators and staff which secures the future of the school," Smith said. "I am grateful our sons had the opportunity to experience the benefits of QND and will forever be part of the Raider family."
"Catholic education is such an important asset to our community," Miller said. "It has not only provided me with an excellent education, but has shaped my leadership and built my faith foundation. I am honored to be co-chair of this year's Quincy Notre Dame Fund Drive with Scott Smith."
